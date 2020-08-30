Candidate Q&A: 38th Assembly District

Q&A

Dittrich: I am the best candidate to represent the people of the 38th Assembly District because I spend a tremendous amount of time in the district, among constituents, listening to their concerns even if we have different points of view. I am dedicated to servant leadership in my role as a state legislator and pride myself on being approachable and accessible to constituents. We cannot solve problems in this state if we cannot have calm, respectful conversations with one another. It is a humble honor to be a champion for the people of the 38th. Constituents know that they have that in me.