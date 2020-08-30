Candidate Q&A: 38th Assembly District

A first-term incumbent faces a challenger in the Nov. 3 election to represent the 38th Assembly District. The term is for two years. (I) denotes incumbent.
Barbara Dittrich (I)
Party: Republican
Age: 56
Address: 380 Yosemite Road, Oconomowoc
Family: Married, three children
Job: State representative
Prior elected office: State representative since 2019
Other public service: Board member, Key Ministry, Cleveland, Ohio; past executive director, Snappin’ Ministries, Oconomowoc, 2002-2018; past rare disease ambassador, National Organization for Rare Disorders, 2013-2017; past board and committee member, 1996 Volunteer of the Year, Great Lakes Hemophilia Foundation; past ambassador, 1996, and member, Oconomowoc Area Chamber of Commerce
Education: Hamilton High School, Sussex; medical assistant program, Waukesha County Technical College; nursing program, UW-Milwaukee
Website: www.dittrich4the38th.com
Melissa Winker
Party: Democratic
Age: 45
Address: 37827 Atkins Knoll, Oconomowoc
Family: Married, five children
Job: Art teacher, Oconomowoc Public Schools
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Volunteer grassroots committees, Moms Demand Action, Indivisible
Education: Master’s degree in education with an art education certification and bachelor’s degree in art graphic design, UW-Madison; National Board Certification, Secondary Art
Website: www.winkerforwisconsin.com
Q&A
Why are you the best candidate to represent the people of your district?
Dittrich: I am the best candidate to represent the people of the 38th Assembly District because I spend a tremendous amount of time in the district, among constituents, listening to their concerns even if we have different points of view. I am dedicated to servant leadership in my role as a state legislator and pride myself on being approachable and accessible to constituents. We cannot solve problems in this state if we cannot have calm, respectful conversations with one another. It is a humble honor to be a champion for the people of the 38th. Constituents know that they have that in me.
Winker: I am a 20-year educator, dedicated to working families not special interests. I trust science and expertise, and am motivated to defend the vulnerable. The Republican-controlled Legislature is failing to lead during this urgent health/economic/racial reckoning crisis. We need more than just tax cuts and freedom from regulation. I will work with integrity to engage people in democracy.
What is the most important issue facing Wisconsin and what legislation would you propose to address it?
Dittrich: In my opinion, keeping Wisconsin working will be the single most important issue of the upcoming legislative session. With the COVID-19 and racial crises, our workforce has been heavily damaged. Wisconsin families have been left financially devastated by lack of income or business damage occurring in the first half of 2020. Legislators and the governor need to restore hope to Wisconsinites by creating positive pathways to child care, school and jobs. The Legislature will need to work to assure the state never again faces the major delay we have faced this year in payment of unemployment claims. The state government should be empowering our citizens to reach their full employment potential.
Winker: Inequality of opportunity is our greatest challenge, evidenced by child poverty in cities, suburbs and rural areas. I will fight for a legislative agenda that includes: accepting Medicaid expansion funds; investing fully in public schools, not private vouchers; enabling regional transit and broadband internet; protecting clean water; and establishing a $15 minimum wage and paid sick leave.
How should legislative district maps be drawn in Wisconsin?
Dittrich: The Wisconsin Constitution has given the responsibility of drawing district maps to the Wisconsin Legislature. This has become a contentious issue in recent years, and I have serious concerns about urban minorities being redrawn into inappropriate, pie-shaped districts under the Iowa model of “fair maps.” Fortunately, the system of checks and balances is in place with Gov. Tony Evers either accepting or rejecting the maps drawn by the Legislature. Should they be rejected, the state Supreme Court would have the final word on how they are drawn. Wisconsinites can be assured that one party will not have an advantage over the other in 2021 redistricting.
Winker: Legislative districts should be drawn by independent commissions, not by majority political parties. We should adopt the Fair Maps plan, as proven by the Iowa model, in time for 2021 redistricting after the decennial census. I support Assembly Bill 303 for independent restricting. We must fight gerrymandering, which suppresses votes and keeps elected officials safe from public accountability.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.