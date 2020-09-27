Candidate Q&A: 37th Assembly District

What is the most important issue facing Wisconsin and what legislation would you propose to address it?

Jagler: How the state recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic will be the most important issue facing the Legislature this upcoming session. Fortunately, thanks to responsible budgeting the last 10 years, Wisconsin is in good shape to quickly bounce back. Still, the upcoming budget process is going to require, more than ever before, legislators that have fiscal discipline and leadership.

Lowery: Long term: nonpartisan redistricting. Short term: COVID-19. Almost every part of our state and economy is affected by COVID-19. People are dying, small businesses are suffering, and many of our children cannot safely attend school in person. I support requiring masks in indoor public spaces if positive cases continue to rise, small business assistance and funding for schools’ necessary safety adaptations.

How should legislative district maps be drawn in Wisconsin?