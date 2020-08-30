Candidate Q&A: 33rd Assembly District

What is the most important issue facing Wisconsin and what legislation would you propose to address it?

Becker: Education funding. The 33rd is the only Assembly District in the state that nearly saw a district dissolve in Palmyra-Eagle. My opponent offered no help. We need to end the public referendum cycle and end the heavy reliance on property taxes to fund everything. We must also reinvest in the UW System so it remains top in the world.

Horlacher: Getting the state past this current epidemic is the greatest issue facing Wisconsin and its citizens. Not only does this negatively impact the health (both physical and mental) of our people but also has had a profound economic impact on all of us. Whether you are out of work and unable to receive your unemployment, had a business shut down for being “non-essential,” or have had to take a cut in hours or pay to help get your place of employment through this, you have been impacted.

How should legislative district maps be drawn in Wisconsin?