Candidate Q&A: 33rd Assembly District

Scott Johnson

Party: Republican

Age: 68

Address: N3043 Haas Road, Jefferson

Family: wife Jill, two adult children, and one granddaughter

Job: Farmer and school bus driver for the Jefferson School District

Prior elected office: Fort Atkinson School Board (15 years)

Other public service:

Education: Bachelor's degree in agricultural economics from UW-Madison; graduate of the Wisconsin Rural Leadership Program, received half of master's credits from UW-Whitewater in School Business Finance

Campaign email or website: scottforassembly1@gmail.com, scottforassembly.com

Don Vruwink

Party: Democrat

Age: 70

Address:

Family: Wife Beth, Son Craig, Daughter-in-Law Annette

Job: State representative; retired teacher and coach for Milton School district; substitute teacher for several school districts

Prior elected office: State representative, 43rd Assembly District; Milton City Council 2011-2015; Milton School Board 2016-2019

Other public service: Director, city of Milton Parks and Recreation; umpire for youth softball and baseball; facilitated Milton Veterans Memorial; Milton Area Chamber of Commerce

Education: Bachelor's degree in broad field social studies and political science with a minor in coaching from UW-Stevens Point; master's degree in history from UW-Whitewater

Campaign email or website: donvruwinkforassembly@gmail.com, donvruwinkforassembly.com

Q&A

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

Johnson: I am the best candidate to represent the 33rd Assembly District because I am not a career politician. I want to take my knowledge and skills as a farmer, former school board member and public-school bus driver to Madison. I believe my experiences represent the values of my rural district and will be an asset to my constituents.

Vruwink: My experience working with colleagues on both sides of the aisle will allow me to best represent the people of the 33rd Assembly District. I listen to my constituents and take their concerns back to the Legislature. I am an independent thinker who doesn't always follow the party line, but votes with what is best for the people of my district.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Johnson: As I go door to door, I hear stories from folks suffering from the effects of historic inflation, families working to ensure their kids get a good education, and law enforcement officers going above and beyond the call of duty to ensure our communities remain safe. These are some of the most pressing issues I look forward to addressing when I am elected to the Assembly this fall.

Vruwink: Wisconsin faces many challenges, including growing our well-trained workforce to fuel the economy; making sure every household and business has access to high-speed internet; and keeping taxes under control. To achieve these goals, the Legislature must bridge the partisan divide. Wisconsinites want cooperation, not combat. They want government to serve the people, not the politicians.

What changes, if any, would you make to the state's election system?

Johnson: I believe that we must ensure that all elections are conducted fairly and in accordance to the law. I would look to the findings of the Legislative Audit Bureau’s report for additional changes.

Vruwink: Wisconsin's election system is a model for the nation, and it saddens me that election workers from the local level up to the state elections commission are under attack. I have full confidence in the integrity of our elections. I oppose efforts to put up more barriers to voting. I do not want our voting laws to discourage people from exercising their right to vote if they are eligible to vote.

What are your priorities for the state’s $5 billion surplus?

Johnson: I have spent months going door-to-door speaking with voters. It is clear that people are concerned with the record inflation and price increases driven by reckless spending at the federal level. We must keep our budget balanced, fund our priorities, and let people keep more of their hard-earned money.

Vruwink: I favor returning a significant share of the budget surplus to the people who built it in the first place: Wisconsin taxpayers. We can use the surplus for a 10 percent income tax increase and also rein in property taxes by increasing funding to public schools and increasing the homestead tax credit, which benefits low-income homeowners and renters.

Should abortion be legal in all cases, illegal in all cases or something in between? Explain.

Johnson: I understand that this is a deeply personal and emotional issue that brings forth many strong feelings. I know that this will be a topic of debate and discussion after the legislature reconvenes after the election. I am pro-life and believe in exceptions for rape, incest and when the life of the mother is at risk. This will guide me as the issue is looked at in the legislature.

Vruwink: I support the law as established in Roe v. Wade. Abortion should be rare, but there are times when circumstances are so dire that the doctor may give the family guidance on options, such as in cases of rape, incest, and severe medical complications. I also support access to affordable birth control to avoid unplanned pregnancies.

How should the state improve educational outcomes, especially in the wake of how the pandemic affected student achievement?

Johnson: As a former school board member, I understand the value of in-person learning. Our students continue to struggle from the effects of virtual learning. We must ensure that all families have the opportunity to attend excellent schools and receive a strong education. We should be empowering parents with the information to make decisions and do what they believe is best for their child.

Vruwink: As a teacher for over 40 years, I know that educators are the most critical factor in our children's success. To attract and retain good faculty and staff, we must compensate them properly. For the past two decades, special interests have siphoned more and more taxpayer dollars away from public schools in order to pay for select children to attend private schools. That has to stop.

How should the state address its workforce challenges, both in the public and private sectors?

Johnson: I often hear of the struggles relating to Wisconsin’s workforce shortage. From restaurants, to health care, and even law enforcement, we continue to suffer from a lack of workers. When elected, I will work with my colleagues to advance policies that reduce regulations on businesses, ensure our state’s tax system remains competitive, support tech colleges and attract and retain high-quality workers.

Vruwink: Reward businesses that provide on-the-job training and paid apprenticeships for the type of workers that they want to hire. Technical colleges play a tremendous role in creating a vibrant economy. We should continue to build partnerships between schools and businesses to ensure employers have the well-trained employees they need.

Was the Michael Gableman investigation of the 2020 election a good use of taxpayer resources? What follow-up should there be?

Johnson: Wisconsin election laws must be followed. Every voter deserves the right to know that their vote was counted fairly and legally. We are just two months away from the midterm elections. I am focused on my campaign, talking to voters, and figuring out solutions to the issues they face each day.

Vruwink: No. It was a waste of more than $1 million in taxpayer money. The Legislative Audit Bureau should conduct an audit to account for every dollar spent and make recommendations so that mistakes like this don’t happen again.