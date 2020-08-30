Candidate Q&A: 31st Assembly District

Loudenbeck: I have a proven track record of working hard to author bills that help people with thoughtful, proactive policies to improve our state without growing government. During the last legislative session I authored eight proposals that were signed into law, including a bipartisan bill to authorize telehealth reimbursement for medicaid recipients which has played a critical role in expanding access to mobile integrated health care during COVID.

What is the most important issue facing Wisconsin and what legislation would you propose to address it?

Lochner-Abel: As a 35-year retired teacher, I know the value of education. Every student in Wisconsin is entitled to a world-class education, regardless of the ZIP code that he or she was born into. In the Assembly I will fight to raise educational standards, reduce class sizes, and fully fund our education system.

Loudenbeck: We are in the midst of a time of great uncertainty; public trust is weak and public safety is at risk. These complex issues can’t be fixed by legislation alone, but I am hopeful that my ability engage in meaningful and civil discourse with my constituents and colleagues will lead to opportunities to strengthen and stabilize our great state.