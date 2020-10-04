Candidate Q&A: 2nd Congressional District

Pocan: COVID-19 — our health and economic future depends on controlling this pandemic. I introduced the COVID-19 Emergency Production Act to force President Trump to use the Defense Production Act to produce PPE, testing supplies and future vaccines to be equitably distributed to states like Wisconsin. I also supported the CARES Act and HEROES Act, which provided broader support on COVID relief.

Theron: The most important issue is law and order. It requires no additional legislation. It requires that the expectation of citizens for law and order be recognized by all levels of government. Any elected official who neglects this responsibility should be replaced by the voters.

If you could pass any constitutional amendment, what would it do?

Pocan: I would pass the amendment I’ve already introduced in Congress: explicitly guaranteeing the right to vote in the Constitution and empowering Congress to protect that right. Every American should be able to vote without fear of disenfranchisement. A strong second would be to provide clarity around the Citizens United case, which has opened the floodgates on fundraising and political spending.

Theron: To put a check on unfunded mandates from the federal government onto the states, I would pass an amendment to repeal the 17th Amendment, returning to the state legislatures their original power to appoint their state’s US senators.