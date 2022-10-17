Candidate Q&A: 27th Senate District

Responses to the Wisconsin State Journal's candidate questionnaire. The election is Nov. 8.

Dianne Hesselbein

Party: Democratic

Age: 51

Address: Middleton

Family: Husband Bob; children Will, Annika and Katie

Job: Wisconsin state representative

Prior elected office: Middleton Cross Plains Area School Board of Education, 2005-08; Dane County Board of Supervisors, 2008-14; Wisconsin state representative, 2012-present

Other public service: Girl Scout leader, 2006-20; Boy Scouts of America (cubmaster, 2002-05); VFW Auxiliary, 2012-present

Education: Bachelor's degree from UW-Oshkosh; master's degree from Edgewood College

Campaign email or website: dianneforwi.com

Robert Relph

Party: Republican

Age: 49

Address: Cross Plains

Family: Fiancée Sheryl Hankel

Job: Self employed in the cattle industry

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Firefighter with Cross Plains, Hollandale and Barneveld; held several positions

Education: Southwest Tech firefighting

Campaign email or website: robertrelphforsenate.com

Q&A

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

Hesselbein: I have a proven track record of getting things done. My dedicated service to constituents--all constituents regardless of political views--is well recognized. I’m a strong voice for public school funding, worker's rights, the environment and defending our democracy. Our Wisconsin tradition of secure elections must be enhanced with expanded access for voting, not restricted as my opponent demands.

Relph: I was a firefighter for many years. I also worked in the Madison School District as Safety and Security. I’m a working man, I know what it takes to get the job done and be on the frontlines. I will work for the people of Wisconsin. I’ve worked tough jobs. I am one of the people.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Hesselbein: We must save American democracy by preserving free elections. Attacks against Wisconsin voting access and outcomes must be countered by sensible leaders willing to speak out and stand against those who would lie about election outcomes to remain in political power.

Relph: Inflation, public safety and education. We need to empower the parents to have a say in their children’s education and not shut them out. We need to fund our police and let them do their job not defund them. We need to lower the tax burden for hard-working citizens of Wisconsin.

What changes, if any, would you make to the state's election system?

Hesselbein: We must strengthen democracy by increasing voter participation, not by hindering it. We must empower Wisconsinites to vote in our secure and fair elections. Local election officials are amazing, and we should act on their suggested improvements. We should implement automatic voter registration, use ballot boxes, increase early voting opportunities and pass a nonpartisan redistricting model.

Relph: The state's election process needs to be governed by the secretary of state and not a third party

What are your priorities for the state’s $5 billion surplus?

Hesselbein: I support Governor Evers’ bold plan for targeted tax breaks that helps those who need it the most: low-income earners, veterans, seniors, parents and caregivers. We should fully fund our education system, as Wisconsin did before Republicans legislators turned against public schools.

Relph: Fund schools with trades and programs that encourage the trade industry. There is a massive shortage in all trade areas currently. Yes higher education is important but so are the trades and they continue to be pulled from our schools. Also, give it back to the people.

Should abortion be legal in all cases, illegal in all cases or something in between? Explain.

Hesselbein: People should have the right to control their health care. Reproductive health and abortion care are critically important. I am an author of the Abortion Rights Preservation Act (ARPA) which would repeal Wisconsin’s 1849 anti-abortion law.

Relph: Abortion should be illegal with the only exemptions and that is if it is going to take the life of the mother. Also, rape and incest.

How should the state improve educational outcomes, especially in the wake of how the pandemic affected student achievement?

Hesselbein: Appropriately fund and reinvest in public education to recover affected student achievement. Governor Evers, a lifelong educator, called for $600 million more for Wisconsin’s K-12 schools, mental health programs, special education, to close achievement gaps and expand early childhood and summer school programs.

Relph: Going back to the basics of math, reading, writing, history. Preparing our kids for the real world so they have choices and opportunities.

How should the state address its workforce challenges, both in the public and private sectors?

Hesselbein: The state must restore public government service to a place of respect and value and energize the private sector with grant opportunities that help small business. We must attract people to Wisconsin by reinvigorating our world-class education system and ensuring workers can find affordable housing and health care.

Relph: Giving people the skills they need to succeed at a job. The government shouldn’t be paying people more to stay home than to go get a job. We are enabling people, and that’s wrong.

Was the Michael Gableman investigation of the 2020 election a good use of taxpayer resources? What follow-up should there be?

Hesselbein: The Gableman "investigation” of a safe and secure 2020 election was a sham, a disgrace, and a $1 million waste of Wisconsin tax dollars. Robin Vos hired and then fired an unqualified political crony for endorsing his political opponent. This abuse is unacceptable and should be outlawed from happening again.

Relph: I think it should have been investigated but the most important issue is that it doesn’t repeat itself and there are fair elections going forward. To be able to vote is every American's right, and it should count.