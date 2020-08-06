Candidate Q&A: 1st Congressional District Democratic Primary

Polack: We are in the middle of a national crisis: from public health to the economy, to inequality. Where is the leadership? I have the experience to meet this moment. I grew up in a low-income family, I served our country (including two civilian deployments to Afghanistan), and I have worked across the aisle — serving in the Bush and Obama administrations.

What is the most important issue facing the state of Wisconsin and what legislation would you propose to address it?

Pade: We need to rebuild and restore the middle class and give young people opportunities to establish prosperous futures in Wisconsin. We need to make higher education affordable and debt free. We need to make it easier to join a union. Health care should be universal and affordable, and we need to build economic ecosystems that end the geographic inequality burdening our country.

Polack: I believe bringing high-quality, family-supporting jobs to Wisconsin is critical. I will work to do this on a number of fronts: making vocational and technical schooling more affordable, pushing infrastructure programs that bring green technology investments into Southeastern Wisconsin, and prioritizing the creation of union jobs. If given the opportunity, Southeastern Wisconsinites can compete with anyone, anywhere.