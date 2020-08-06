Candidate Q&A: 1st Congressional District Democratic Primary

Two candidates are vying for the Democratic nomination in Tuesday's partisan primary to represent Southeastern Wisconsin's 1st Congressional District. The winner will face first-term Republican incumbent Rep. Bryan Steil. The term is for two years.
Josh Pade
Age: 40
Address: 18920 128th St., Bristol
Family: Married
Job: Business consultant
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Organized drives for DonorsChoose; volunteered with The Edible Schoolyard Project; volunteered with Forward Kenosha; volunteer and silent canvasser with BLOC (Black Leaders Organizing for their Community); participated in drives for Salvation Army and Shalom Center; volunteered to help returning Iraq/Afghanistan veterans get benefits; and helped raise money for Rags of Honor
Education: Law degree, Suffolk University Law School; bachelor's degree in political science and economics, UW-Eau Claire
Email or Website: www.joshpade.com
Roger Polack
Age: 37
Address: 7123 Lakeshore Drive, Caledonia
Family: Married with a son and daughter
Job: Full-time congressional candidate since January; most recently an associate attorney on international arbitration and investigations at Covington & Burling LLP
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: None
Education: Law degree, Georgetown University Law School; bachelor's degree in political science, international studies and Asian studies, UW-Madison
Email or Website: www.rogerforwisconsin.com
Q&A
Why are you the best candidate to represent the people of your district?
Pade: Our district is facing critical challenges, and we have a lack of leadership in Washington. I'm a businessman from Kenosha. I overcame the challenges of losing my parents and worked my way through school to fight for policies that will restore opportunity for Wisconsin families. We don’t need D.C. insiders and career politicians. We need a strong voice in Congress who will fight for working families.
Polack: We are in the middle of a national crisis: from public health to the economy, to inequality. Where is the leadership? I have the experience to meet this moment. I grew up in a low-income family, I served our country (including two civilian deployments to Afghanistan), and I have worked across the aisle — serving in the Bush and Obama administrations.
What is the most important issue facing the state of Wisconsin and what legislation would you propose to address it?
Pade: We need to rebuild and restore the middle class and give young people opportunities to establish prosperous futures in Wisconsin. We need to make higher education affordable and debt free. We need to make it easier to join a union. Health care should be universal and affordable, and we need to build economic ecosystems that end the geographic inequality burdening our country.
Polack: I believe bringing high-quality, family-supporting jobs to Wisconsin is critical. I will work to do this on a number of fronts: making vocational and technical schooling more affordable, pushing infrastructure programs that bring green technology investments into Southeastern Wisconsin, and prioritizing the creation of union jobs. If given the opportunity, Southeastern Wisconsinites can compete with anyone, anywhere.
What expertise would you bring to this office?
Pade: I'm a businessman and policy expert. I know how to bring people together for a common purpose. I learned the importance of servant leadership working for a Wisconsin family company, and I learned the value of political courage as an intern for Sen. Russ Feingold. These are the foundations of Wisconsin values I bring as a candidate and will bring as a member of Congress.
Polack: I recognize the challenges our country faces and have the experience to solve them. I've kept our country safe and tackled complex issues in government already — drafting bills and regulations and negotiating with foreign allies and adversaries. My priorities lie with Wisconsinites over large corporations. I know what it's like growing up living check-to-check and will always prioritize families over corporations.
