Candidate Q&A: 17th Senate District

The election is Nov. 8.

Howard Marklein (I)

Party: Republican

Age: 68

Address: Spring Green

Family: Married to Peggy Marklein; two children, three stepchildren, six grandchildren.

Job: Retired CPA

Prior elected office: Elected to Assembly, 2010, 2012; elected to Senate, 2014, 2018; leadership positions: president pro tempore, 2019, 2017; co-chair of Joint Committee on Finance, 2021-2022

Other public service: Member: St. John’s Catholic Church Spring Green (finance committee member); Knights of Columbus; National Rifle Association. Former member: Taliesin Preservation Inc. Board of Trustees (treasurer); University of Wisconsin-Whitewater National Alumni Association (president); University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Foundation (board of directors president); Fort Health Care Board of Directors (chair, treasurer); Fort Atkinson Rotary Club (president); Fort Atkinson Chamber of Commerce (president); Whitewater Chamber of Commerce (president); Dodgeville Chamber of Commerce (vice president)

Education: Bachelor's degree in business administration from UW-Whitewater, 1976; certified public accountant (CPA); certified fraud examiner (CFE)

Campaign email and website: taxpayersformarklein@gmail.com, www.howardmarklein.com

Pat Skogen

Party: Democrat

Age: 69

Address: Monroe

Family: Three children, one deceased; one grandchild

Job: Retired special-ed teacher and organic dairy farmer

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: President and Board South Central Wisconsin Farmers Union, and Sauk County WFU, 2008-21; WEAC, 1975-2009; WFU Policy Committee and Convention delegate, 2009-21 Community Kitchen Cooperative Board and worker member, 2021-22; Green County Defending Our Farmland, 2015-20; Sustain Rural Wisconsin Network, 2016-present; Folklore Village, Dodgeville, leader, volunteer and festival cook, 1986-present; volunteer, Pendarvis historical site; National Historic Cheesemaking Center, 2014-20; Farm Aid 2015, 2019; Midwest Organic Farming Conference, 2008-2022; Green County Women in Sustainable Ag - The Soil Sisters, 2014-present; Rock, Iowa, Sauk County 4-H and UW Extension participant, 1983-2014; SWCAP Board of Directors, 1995-99

Education: UW-Rock County and UW Whitewater, bachelor's degree in special education, Eastern Montana College MS-ED/LD, emphasis in Special Education Supervision

Campaign email and website: skogen4senate.com, pat@skogen4senate.com

Q&A

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

Marklein: I am the best candidate for this office because I have the proven experience, passion and knowledge to represent the rural communities of the 17th Senate District to make a difference, solve problems, protect taxpayers and promote our rural way of life in Wisconsin.

Skogen: I have a wide range of experience, knowledge and grassroots activism. I'm honest, a hard worker and make a habit of listening. I deal in facts and I do my homework. I care deeply about children and families of all kinds and their future. I love the Driftless and have lived in three of the eight counties I would represent. I've been a rural community advocate and leader for the last 40 years.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Marklein: The most important issue in this election is the rising cost of living for all of us. I am addressing it by preparing for the next state budget process. I am finding ways to provide funding for all of our state’s priorities while protecting taxpayers in the middle of tremendous inflation.

Skogen: The most important issue in this election is the protection of our voting rights and preservation of our democracy. Without that, we have no voice in addressing our issues or working out our differences, whether that is climate change, fair maps, dark money, women's health, public schools, farm policy, rural economies, health care or any other.

What changes, if any, would you make to the state's election system?

Marklein: The Legislature passed 12 bills last session that would drastically improve the state’s election system. We must clarify state laws related to drop boxes, absentee ballots, indefinitely confined voters, guidance for municipal clerks and more in order to restore confidence in our elections. Our local clerks and WEC need clear instructions and laws to do the important job of executing elections.

Skogen: An independent office that monitors elections, complaints and open records, such as the Government Accountability Board or Ethics Commission, is absolutely essential and all attempts to dismantle it and the office of Secretary of State should stop immediately. I would call for another attempt at a fair map by setting up a nonpartisan group, such as in Iowa. I support ranked-choice voting.

What are your priorities for the state’s $5 billion surplus?

Marklein: We will begin work on the next state budget this coming spring. I am glad that we have this surplus as we work to provide funding for all of our state’s priorities — education, roads, broadband, health care and more — in the middle of tremendous inflation. Costs are rising in every sector and we must fund our priorities while protecting taxpayers.

Skogen: County and municipal infrastructure and safety. Public schools including K-12, Technical and UW

Should abortion be legal in all cases, illegal in all cases or something in between? Explain.

Marklein: I am pro-life and have consistently supported pro-life legislation throughout my career.

Skogen: A woman's health decisions are between herself, her doctor, her family and her faith as she so chooses.

How should the state improve educational outcomes, especially in the wake of how the pandemic affected student achievement?

Marklein: The school districts in the 17th District have done a tremendous job of working to meet students’ needs and provide support for families. These decisions should be made at the local level, and DPI should provide the support our local school districts need to address the unique challenges in each of our communities. I also believe that parents must be part of all decisions related to our kids.

Skogen: Just as a body needs to heal after COVID, so do our schools, children and families. It will take time; resources such as mental health counselors, nurses, social workers; lower class size; alternative measures of student success; and patience. Listening to Governor Evers, Jill Underly and teachers, instead of the current Legislature, would go a long way to recovery.

How should the state address its workforce challenges, both in the public and private sectors?

Marklein: I authored the Workforce Recovery bill last session to get government out of the way for employers and employees. State government should offer support where necessary and provide a safety net for those who need it. But we should also encourage all able-bodied workers in Wisconsin to participate in the workforce. We should not disincentivize working.

Skogen: I am a supporter of education, unions, cooperatives and fair living wages for farmers, all private and public workers. Wisconsin can encourage innovation, invention, manufacturing, energy, farm and natural resources in a sustainable way if we have the will to do so. I'm a great believer in Wisconsin's progressive history and future.

Was the Michael Gableman investigation of the 2020 election a good use of taxpayer resources? What follow-up should there be?

Marklein: No answer.

Skogen: The Gableman investigation was a waste of taxpayer money, a divisive "solution to a nonexistent problem" and an insult to the honesty and integrity of our municipal poll workers, town and county clerks, bipartisan observers and voters. We can start following up by recognizing the training and dedication to democracy of our public servants who have been under attack for several decades.