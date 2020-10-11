Candidate Q&A: 16th Senate District

What is the most important issue facing Wisconsin, and what legislation would you propose to address it?

Barker: The significant divide among people relating to criminal justice and police reform. We need to act on bills that have already been introduced and take action. We will never be able to unite Wisconsin to defeat COVID-19 if we are so divided on the issue of inequality and law/order.

Sargent: COVID-19 will persist until a vaccine becomes available. We must take action to support healthcare and frontline workers, reform our unemployment insurance system, and provide assistance to hardworking Wisconsinites. We must address these areas, so that we can move forward as a state out of this pandemic, and truly have systems in place that support Wisconsin residents for the long-term.

How should legislative district maps be drawn in Wisconsin?