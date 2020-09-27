Candidate Q&A: 14th Senate District

Ballweg: The diverse nature of my experience, personal, professional and as a public servant, gives me a unique position to hit the ground running in the state Senate. I’ve served as a city council member, mayor and state representative. I have 44 years of experience as a small business owner, responsible for providing family-supporting jobs and excellent customer service.

What is the most important issue facing Wisconsin and what legislation would you propose to address it?

Anderson: Accessible and quality health care for all people. I would vote to bring our Medicaid dollars back to this state. They are our tax dollars and belong to the people. I would then work on sponsoring a health care bill that provides access to health care for everyone, in this case, BadgerCare for all. There is plenty of data already accumulated. An actual bill needs to be written.

Ballweg: There are many important issues facing Wisconsin, several being highlighted or exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. One issue I’ve been passionate about is suicide prevention. Last session, I chaired the Suicide Prevention Task Force. We made progress in providing dollars to schools for suicide prevention coalitions and training, but there is much more to be done.