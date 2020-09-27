Candidate Q&A: 14th Senate District

A first-time Democratic candidate is challenging a Republican state representative in the Nov. 3 election for a state Senate seat that covers parts of Dane, Adams, Columbia, Dodge, Green Lake, Marquette, Waupaca and Waushara counties. The seat is being vacated by state Sen. Luther Olsen, of Ripon, who has held it since 2004. The term is for four years.
Joni Anderson
Party: Democratic
Age: 64
Address: 2154 W. 10th Lane, Adams
Family: Single
Job: Retired
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Citizen Action; Wisconsin Voices; Our Wisconsin Revolution past state board member; past union officer of United Electrical, Radio and Machine Workers of America Local 1107, including president, vice president, union safety committee, bargaining committee; elected member of UE Western Regional Council for 10 years and seven-time delegate to UE National Convention
Education: Bachelor’s degree, UW-River Falls
Email or website: www.joniforsenate14.com
Joan Ballweg
Party: Republican
Age: 68
Address: 170 W. Summit St., Markesan
Family: Married
Job: Legislator, co-owner of farm and lawn equipment business
Prior elected office: Markesan City Council, 1986-1990; mayor of Markesan, 1990-1996; State Assembly since 2005
Other public service: Member, Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Board, Midwestern Higher Education Commission; 2016 chairwoman, Midwest Council of State Governments; national chairwoman, Council of State Governments
Education: Attended UW-Waukesha; bachelor’s degree in elementary education, UW-Stevens Point
Email or website: www.joanballweg.com
Q&A
Why are you the best candidate to represent the people of your district?
Anderson: I believe basic needs of the people are not being met. Wages, health care for all, housing, clean water and voting rights. I am actively involved in nonpartisan redistricting and support easier access to voting. I also support the legalization of both medicinal/recreational marijuana and getting and keeping people out of prison instead of building more and filling them up.
Ballweg: The diverse nature of my experience, personal, professional and as a public servant, gives me a unique position to hit the ground running in the state Senate. I’ve served as a city council member, mayor and state representative. I have 44 years of experience as a small business owner, responsible for providing family-supporting jobs and excellent customer service.
What is the most important issue facing Wisconsin and what legislation would you propose to address it?
Anderson: Accessible and quality health care for all people. I would vote to bring our Medicaid dollars back to this state. They are our tax dollars and belong to the people. I would then work on sponsoring a health care bill that provides access to health care for everyone, in this case, BadgerCare for all. There is plenty of data already accumulated. An actual bill needs to be written.
Ballweg: There are many important issues facing Wisconsin, several being highlighted or exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. One issue I’ve been passionate about is suicide prevention. Last session, I chaired the Suicide Prevention Task Force. We made progress in providing dollars to schools for suicide prevention coalitions and training, but there is much more to be done.
How should legislative district maps be drawn in Wisconsin?
Anderson: I firmly believe that we need nonpartisan Fair Maps in Wisconsin. Voting lines should not be drawn by either party. I would sponsor or co-sponsor a bill in the Senate and actively work to move it out of committee for a public hearing. With the number of counties already approving of this way of drawing maps, it should never have died in committee.
Ballweg: The next legislative maps should be drawn legally. Our constitution gives the responsibility of drawing the maps to the Legislature. Those individuals are elected by their constituents to do just that. The maps will have public hearings, be voted on by the Legislature and will need to be signed by the governor. Unless any formal amendments are made to the state constitution, this is how the maps are made.
