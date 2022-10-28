Candidate Q&A: 11th Senate District

Responses to the Wisconsin State Journal's candidate questionnaire. The election is Nov. 8. Republican incumbent Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, did not respond.

Steven J. Doelder

Party: Democratic

Age: 73

Address: Bloomfield

Family: Two grown children, Krista and Jonathan

Job: Retired

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Zion Lutheran Church, treasurer and president, 2011-2017; Pell Lake Lake Association, secretary, 2018-2021; Racine Education Association, president, 1997-1998; Democratic Party of Walworth County, treasurer and chair, 2014-2020

Education: Bachelor's degree in biology and resource management, UW-Stevens Point, 1971; master's degree in science education, Carthage College, 1998; associate degree in computer science, Gateway Technical College, 2005

Campaign email or website: doelderfordistrict11@gmail.com

Q&A

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

My experience includes teaching in rural and urban schools, private and public institutions, and grade 6 through college levels. I have spent most of my adult life trying to make things work and getting things done. We need creative leadership in Madison to make sure we solve problems. I have the skills needed to make sure the state government can and will serve the people.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Getting government to work for the people is the most important issue in this election. We need to work together to make sure people have the services they need to survive and have an opportunity to partake in the American Dream. We need to be civil and move everyone forward. We require more unity and less divisiveness.

What changes, if any, would you make to the state's election system?

I would work to make it very easy to vote. I'm in favor of using an "opt out" registration system that would send every registered voter a ballot via the mail. The system is used for military personnel and should also work for every Wisconsin citizen. We have a driver's license database that could be a used as the basic data for the voting system.

What are your priorities for the state’s $5 billion surplus?

Many Wisconsin citizens are facing housing, food, health care, and transportation insecurities. We need to make sure we provide adequate funds to address these insecurities. The State has a budget surplus and we need to apply those surplus funds to help our communities address the basic needs of its people.

Should abortion be legal in all cases, illegal in all cases or something in between? Explain.

Abortion should be legal in all cases. The decision to have an abortion should be made by the patient and their doctor. The government should not make that decision for the woman. It should regulate the medical procedure to make sure it is safe and follows standard health and safety protocols.

How should the state improve educational outcomes, especially in the wake of how the pandemic affected student achievement?

We should use some of the budget surplus to fund public schools. Removing money from them to fund private schools is hurting communities by destroying the centerpiece of the community. We need to stop privatizing education and shore up our public schools. The education a child gets should not be determined by their zip code. We need to come up with a better system of funding our schools.

How should the state address its workforce challenges, both in the public and private sectors?

We need to make sure we support our non-citizen workforce in the state. 80% of the farming workforce in Wisconsin are non-citizens. Yet, we make it difficult for them to get to work because we prohibit them from getting drivers licenses. This doesn't make economic sense. Increasing the minimum wage would also go a long way to help the labor shortage.

Was the Michael Gableman investigation of the 2020 election a good use of taxpayer resources? What follow-up should there be?

No. It only reinforced the big lie that the election was stolen. According to Yahoo, his investigation has cost the taxpayers over $500,000 and that figure only covers up to March 7th. He found nothing that supports the claim there was election fraud. He should be required to paid back the money that was spent on this investigation.