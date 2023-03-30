The St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Cottage Grove engaged in potentially illegal political campaigning when its pastor posted a bulletin calling for parishioners not to vote for "her" in the Wisconsin Supreme Court race, an atheist group told the Internal Revenue Service.

The church flyer that the Freedom From Religion Foundation called for the IRS to investigate doesn't refer to the candidates — liberal Janet Protasiewicz and conservative Dan Kelly — by name. But the pastor's use of pronouns and embrace of anti-abortion ideology make it clear that he's seeking to bolster support for Kelly.

"As a Catholic, I urge you, for the salvation of your soul; do not vote for her in the Supreme Court race on April 4," the pamphlet states.

The bulletin highlights the stakes of the race to advocates on both sides of the abortion debate. It also exemplifies just how heated Wisconsin Supreme Court elections have become in recent years, seeping into corners that in the past remained at a distance from what's now a heated political affair.

Churches and charities, which are exempt from paying taxes, have been banned from political activity since 1954. In 1987, Congress revised the ban's language to clarify that opposing candidates also constitutes political activity.

"We write to respectfully request that the IRS immediately investigate St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and ensure that it no longer receives the benefits of 501(c)(3) status and that donations made to the church are no longer treated as tax deductible," Freedom From Religion Foundation staff attorney Christopher Line wrote in a letter to the IRS.

A statement from the group called the pamphlet "blatant electioneering."

The Wisconsin State Journal attempted to contact the church; the person who picked up the phone declined to comment for the story. Reached separately, Church Pastor Brian Dulli, who wrote the letter, said he had nothing to say.

The letter circulated as a physical flyer and online bulletin. The bulletin was posted in a section entitled, "From the pastor's desk," which also noted that Dulli was leaving the church in April.

The pamphlet circulated widely on social media after conservative talk show host Vicki McKenna posted a screenshot of it on Twitter, saying "Every Catholic pastor in WI should have done what my pastor did."

Every Catholic pastor in WI should have done what my pastor did—and put a message in the bulletin about our Supreme Court race. THANK YOU, Fr. Brian! #VoteLikeThereIsAHeaven pic.twitter.com/HOkkyymwUx — Vicki McKenna (@VickiMcKenna) March 26, 2023

"Any church that decides to be this overtly political is making a case against their tax exempt status," U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, said about the pamphlet. "Political organizations are not tax exempt. This organization has to decide what it is, religious or political."

The pamphlet heavily focuses on abortion, an issue that Protasiewicz has put at the center of her campaign. As Democrats seek to nullify Wisconsin's near-complete abortion ban in court, Protasiewicz has all but pledged to restore the rights the law currently blocks.

While Kelly has been less vocal about the issue in this race, he has asserted that abortion “involves taking the life of a human being."

Calling abortion "murder," Dulli tells parishioners, "You cannot publicly support abortion or abortion advocates and remain a Catholic in good standing."

The pamphlet says aiding the cause of abortion, including helping the cause by voting, is a "mortal sin."

"There can be no mistake that Pastor Dulli is trying to intervene in the Wisconsin Supreme Court election," Line wrote to the IRS.