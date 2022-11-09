Attorney General Josh Kaul defeats Eric Toney in bid for second term

Democrat Josh Kaul defeated Republican challenger Eric Toney in Tuesday’s contest for Attorney General, setting up Kaul to continue to push for legal challenges to Wisconsin's 1849 abortion ban and his budget priorities at the Department of Justice in a race that saw nonstop attacks on his public safety record.

Kaul expressed his gratitude on Twitter for voters to handing him a second term as the state's top law enforcement official.

"I look forward to the work ahead of us as we continue to deliver results and work to build safer and stronger communities across the state," Kaul said.

First elected in 2018, Kaul centered his campaign on the uncertain future of abortion rights in Wisconsin.

Under Kaul, the Department of Justice is leading the legal challenge to Wisconsin’s 1849 near-total abortion ban, arguing that it is unenforceable and conflicts with other state abortion laws.

The lawsuit will likely be decided by the state’s Supreme Court.

On abortion, Kaul and Democratic allies painted Toney as a radical on the issue, claiming he would prosecute medical professionals for performing abortions. Toney, Fond du Lac County’s District Attorney, vowed to enforce the 1849 ban but offered few specifics on how that would work.

As Republican’s regularly tried to put fear around crime front and center this election cycle, Kaul withstood near daily attacks from Toney on his public safety record. Kaul rebuked those attacks by saying Toney was either lying or misunderstood how the DOJ works.

Kaul often put his experience as attorney general and a federal prosecutor up against Toney, who managed a district attorney’s office exponentially smaller than the Department of Justice.

The son of former Attorney General Peg Lautenschlager, Kaul appears set to continue promoting his “Safer Wisconsin Plan,” a $115 million public safety spending package and more than 10% increase in the DOJ’s budget.

Kaul has lamented the reluctance of Republican state legislators to take up elements of the plan, which would pour millions into police training, grants and victim services, among other items.

How Kaul will work with Republicans going forward remains an open question. Their relationship is tense. Before Kaul took office in 2019, Republicans passed lame-duck legislation that restricted the DOJ's ability to spend settlements it wins in court.

But there is common ground between Kaul and Republicans on bail reform, which Kaul thinks should be changed so that judges can consider the future danger defendants pose when setting bail.

Even without Republican support, Kaul can continue to involve the DOJ in environmental and consumer protection litigation, areas of focus he’s expanded compared to his Republican predecessors.

In July, Kaul sued over a dozen companies for their role in PFAS contamination.