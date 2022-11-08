Attorney General Josh Kaul declares victory over Eric Toney in bid for second term

With nearly 99% of Wisconsin's precincts reporting yet ballot counts still pending in Milwaukee County, Attorney General Josh Kaul declared victory over Republican challenger Eric Toney in Tuesday's contest for Attorney General.

Early Wednesday, Toney led Kaul in the race though totals were not fully reported from Milwaukee County. The Fond du Lac County District Attorney had already conceded the race to Kaul.

During the campaign, Kaul had sought to make the contest hinge on the future of abortion rights in Wisconsin. Toney had been unrelenting in his pro-cop, public safety message, hoping to tie concerns about violent crime to Kaul's tenure as the state's top law enforcement official.

Due to a lack of polling, it was hard to know how voters felt about either candidate going into the election. Kaul won his 2018 challenge of former Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel by less than 1 percent.

But like other statewide races, abortion and crime took center stage in the race.

Kaul's Department of Justice is helping lead the legal challenge to the state's 1849 abortion ban, which the Democrat argues conflicts with other state abortion statutes and is unenforceable.

Toney vowed to have DOJ enforce the ban. But the Republican has been light on specifics on just how that would work. He's also downplayed comments he made about potentially having district attorneys prosecute abortion cases in adjoining cases, something that would require a change to state law.

Kaul and Democratic allies painted Toney as a radical on the issue, claiming he would prosecute medical professionals for performing abortions. Toney derided the claim as a "scare tactic."

But on public safety, Toney had new lines of attack week after week, from going after Kaul's record on staffing to the state crime lab and DOJ's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

At every point, Kaul accused Toney of lying or at best not understanding how the DOJ works.

Another contrast in the race came on elections.

From the Fond du Lac County DA's office, Toney frequently waded into the issue, prosecuting voters for election fraud and convicting some.

He also filed a lawsuit against members of the Wisconsin Elections Commission, accusing them of committing crimes for not sending special voting deputies into nursing homes during the 2020 election.

Kaul rebuked Republican efforts to call into question the results of the 2020 election, led primarily by former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman.

The race attracted millions in spending from national partisan attorney general groups.

The Republican Attorneys General Association had spent $2.4 million on the race by late October, the second highest of any state in the country. The Democratic Attorneys General Association spent $1.9 million on television and digital ads in the race.

Kaul, a former federal prosecutor, is the son of former Wisconsin Attorney General Peg Lautenschlager. Toney has served as Fond du Lac's DA since 2012.