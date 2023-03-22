An anti-abortion group on Wednesday said liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Janet Protasiewicz was lying about a claim that conservative Dan Kelly pledged to uphold the organization's values.

Protasiewicz raised that claim at a Tuesday debate with Kelly, two weeks before the critical Wisconsin Supreme Court election that liberals have largely sought to frame as a referendum on abortion rights in Wisconsin, an issue that has galvanized Democrats since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last June.

"Wisconsin Right to Life is troubled to see SCOWIS candidate Judge Janet Protasiewicz make false claims regarding the Wisconsin Right to Life Political Action Committee’s endorsement process and its endorsement of Justice Daniel Kelly," the organization stated in a statement.

At the debate, Protasiewicz went after Kelly for receiving an endorsement from the organization, noting that the group's website says it endorses those "who have pledged to champion pro-life values and stand with Wisconsin Right to Life’s legislative strategy."

Pointing out Kelly's presence on the organization's endorsement webpage, Protasiewicz said, "There's a picture of him ... with the language that he has pledged, pledged to uphold the values."

"That's absolutely not true once again," Kelly said in response. "So, this seems to be a pattern for you, Janet, just telling lies."

Kelly said he only told the group that he would follow the law. Kelly has been quiet on the abortion issue in this campaign, but in a since-deleted 2012 blog post he described abortion as "a policy deadly to children." He's also provided legal counsel to Wisconsin Right to Life.

"The endorsement of Justice Kelly is based on his judicial philosophy and not based on pledges to uphold any law or policy position," the group said in a statement, adding that Protasiewicz was referencing the group's stance on legislative, not judicial, endorsements.

"No conversations have been had about specific court cases or how he would rule in these cases," the group continued.

In response, a Protasiewicz spokesperson stated that the group changed its endorsement language after endorsing Kelly.

Previously, the group stated it "endorses candidates who have pledged to champion pro-life values and stand with Wisconsin Right to Life’s legislative strategy," making no distinction between judicial and legislative candidates.

"He has proudly accepted endorsements from the groups working to defend the 1849 abortion ban," Protasiewicz spokesperson Jackie Rosa said about Kelly. "Dan Kelly’s record is clear on this issue and Wisconsin women shouldn’t trust him to protect their rights on the court."

Protasiewicz' claim, which supporters have repeated often over the past couple of months, came as Democrats seek to have a court nullify the state's near-complete abortion ban. It's highly likely that the winning candidate in the April 4 election will settle the question, as they seek to replace a retiring conservative justice in an election that could tilt the court's ideological majority.

Throughout her campaign, Protasiewicz has been unusually specific in endorsing the outcome that is at the heart of that case — summed up in the sometimes politically fraught phrase of “reproductive rights.” She has also sought to contrast herself with Kelly on the issue.