Absentee voting is expected to skyrocket in Wisconsin on Nov. 3. Here's how to do it

While the April 7 spring election and presidential primary and Aug. 11 primary elections gave new absentee voters a taste of the process, presidential elections typically see much higher turnout. Turnout for the April election was about 34%, for example, while turnout for presidential elections has been running about twice that.

The Madison City Clerk's Office is urging voters to request absentee ballots sooner rather than later, but the deadline for making a request is 5 p.m. on Oct. 29, the Thursday before the Nov. 3 election. The office is also promoting “Mail It Back Monday" on Oct. 19 to provide enough time for the ballot to make its way through the U.S Postal Service. The city is also staffing dozens of ballot drop-off sites over the next six weeks. A full list with times and dates they're open can be found at go.madison.com/ballot-dropoff-sites.

Madison and state officials point to a couple of common reasons absentee ballots are rejected: They arrive too late or don't have required documentation.

Madison clerk's office employee Maggie McClain said to make sure the certificate envelope that comes with the ballot is completely filled out.