Absentee ballots keep Madison poll workers busy Tuesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With more voters opting to cast their ballots from the safety of their homes, Madison poll workers were kept busy during Tuesday’s light turnout primary processing tens of thousands of mailed-in votes.

The Madison Clerk’s Office received several shipments of absentee ballots from the U.S. Postal Service throughout the day Tuesday. Ballots were then driven to the voter’s respective polling stations to be counted with the help of an “absentee response team” sent to polling places around the city that needed extra hands to process the ballots, said Madison City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl.

“We have done a lot of driving throughout the city making absentee deliveries,” she said. “Usually, it’s not a matter of absentees being processed all day long, but the poll workers started on that first thing when the polls opened at 7 a.m.”

By late afternoon 50,876 of the 72,879 absentee ballots issued, or about 70%, had been returned to the Clerk’s Office to be processed at polling locations, Witzel-Behl said. Many more were delivered directly to polling locations by voters, who dropped them off rather than risk mailing them too late to be counted. Absentee ballots had to be in by 8 p.m. Tuesday, just like those cast in person.