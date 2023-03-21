Liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Janet Protasiewicz said at a debate Tuesday that she would rule fairly on redistricting and abortion cases despite repeatedly voicing her support for abortion rights and revisiting the state's legislative maps, while conservative Dan Kelly said she has already made clear how she would vote on those matters.

"I think the map issue is really kind of easy, actually," Protasiewicz said at the State Bar of Wisconsin debate regarding revisiting the state's 10-year legislative maps, which favor Republicans. "I don't think anybody thinks those maps are fair."

"I can assure you that every single case that I will ever handle will be rooted in the law," Protasiewicz continued.

But Kelly said her comment that the maps are unfair reveals how she would vote on the case.

"This is the problem that you have when you have a candidate who does nothing but talk about her personal politics," Kelly said. "She's already told each and every one of you how she will approach this. And although she says the formulaic words that she will follow the law, she's never said one thing in this campaign that would lead to any reasonable belief that that's what she would do."

Protasiewicz also said at the only scheduled debate between the candidates, which was cosponsored by WisPolitics.com and WISC-TV, that the large amount of money she received from abortion rights groups wouldn't inform how she decides cases on the matter.

Protasiewicz, a Milwaukee County Circuit judge, has largely framed the race as a referendum on abortion rights in Wisconsin, a topic that has galvanized Democrats since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last June. Protasiewicz has derided the decision overturning the constitutional right to an abortion, and her campaign has aired several ads highlighting her abortion rights views. Democrats have filed a case challenging the state's near-complete abortion ban, which will likely be decided by the winning candidate.

Kelly, a former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice, has pitched himself as the candidate who would best preserve the rule of law, saying he would follow statutes and the state Constitution while Protasiewicz would legislate from the bench.

But Protasiewicz went after Kelly for having received an endorsement from Wisconsin Right to Life, a group that says it endorses those "who have pledged to champion pro-life values and stand with Wisconsin Right to Life’s legislative strategy."

"That's absolutely not true once again," Kelly said in response to Protasiewicz' accusation that he pledged to uphold the anti-abortion group's values. "So, this seems to be a pattern for you, Janet, just telling lies."

Kelly said he only told the group that he would follow the law.

Unlike Protasiewicz, whose campaign has been running a large proportion of the ads in her favor, the vast majority of the ads and money on Kelly's side has come from outside groups. Kelly said Wednesday that he has had no communication with outside groups, though he said in the past that he expects third parties to spend millions on his behalf. Coordinating with outside groups would violate state law.

Later in the debate, Kelly and Protasiewicz said they would avoid partisan events if they are elected to the bench despite running in the most expensive judicial election in U.S. history, a race that has involved extensive donations from political groups on both sides. Both also defended judicial elections as the best way to select Wisconsin Supreme Court justices.

The candidates will face off on April 4 to replace a retiring conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court justice — an election that can tilt the court's balance as liberals seek to overturn Wisconsin's abortion ban and redraw the state's legislative maps. Protasiewicz has outraised and outspent Kelly in the election. But conservative groups have propped Kelly up with millions in hopes he protects the policies liberals are trying to overturn.

Criminal sentences

Protasiewicz defended her past sentences as a criminal court judge after conservatives aired many ads spotlighting cases where she gave past criminal defendants no prison sentence or one they say was below the average amount.

"It's interesting that a handful of cases have been cherrypicked and selected and twisted," Protasiewicz said, adding that she "would not have been in homicide and sexual assault court for three years if the parties, the people, the community and the rest of my colleagues thought I wasn't handling down sufficient sentences to take care of the community."

Kelly said there wasn't enough time in the campaign to probe every one of her cases. He said people making those ads picked out representative cases, calling the reasoning behind her decisions problematic.

Kelly said Protasiewicz didn't hand down a sentence to somebody convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Protasiewicz said her opponent was simplifying her reasoning, adding that the sentencing process is far more nuanced than he suggested.

Kelly also said Protasiewicz' ads against him were "defamatory and ... incredibly sloppy."

Both candidates said they support a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow judges to consider defendant' past convictions and other factors when they set cash bail.

Currently, judges may only use cash bail to ensure defendants appear in court, not to keep defendants from engaging in criminal activity by keeping them locked up. Judges may, however, add conditions to a person's bail that seek to address public safety concerns.

Recusal from cases

Protasiewicz said Kelly was part of the reason the Wisconsin Supreme Court didn't have a stronger recusal rule that would require justices to sit out cases when a party to a case donates to a campaign.

Kelly said the donations are protected under the First Amendment, adding that it was up to the justices to make sure their opinions aren't informed by groups' support.

Kelly said he's not accepting funds from the Republican Party of Wisconsin and went after Protasiewicz for accepting millions from the Democratic Party of Wisconsin. Protasiewicz previously said she would sit out cases involving the Democratic Party after it donated $2.5 million to her campaign.

Kelly said he would welcome the Republican Party of Wisconsin to canvass on his behalf, however, which would amount to an in-kind donation to his campaign.

While Kelly declined campaign funds, Protasiewicz pointed out that the Republican Party of Wisconsin had paid Kelly for past legal work for the group. Kelly said he was never on the party's payroll, adding that the organization was just one of his clients.

Protasiewicz also pointed out that Kelly ran his last Wisconsin Supreme Court campaign in 2020 from the state Republican party's headquarters.