Elections officials vote to send millions of registered voters absentee ballot applications

"We're going to wind up in a situation where we're going to be parsing individual words on a letter and 3-3 votes on whether or not we're going to say 'shall' or 'can' or 'would' or 'could' or 'should' and it does none of us any good," said commissioner Ann Jacobs, whose own motion that failed in a 3-3 vote wouldn't have required the body to review the letter first.

But Chair Dean Knudson and other Republicans countered that given the mailing would go out to millions, it was necessary to review it.

"It is a unique and unprecedented piece of communication going out in the midst of the election and I think it’s important that we approve it," he argued.

Under the approved language, voters would receive forms to request absentee ballots, not the ballots themselves. They would then have to return the materials as well as a copy of their photo ID. Nearly 1 million voted by mail for the April general election and presidential primary in Wisconsin.

Voters who have recently voted by mail are likely to already have a photo ID on file with their local clerk's office.