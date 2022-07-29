Elections commissioners want criminal charges against man who fraudulently ordered absentee ballots

Members of the Wisconsin Elections Commission want to see felony charges brought against the Racine County man who admitted to fraudulently ordering absentee ballots for other individuals in an effort to show that such fraud is possible.

The bipartisan commission met in an emergency meeting Thursday night to discuss the actions by Harry Wait, president of the conservative group Honest Open Transparent Government, who said he ordered 10 ballots online for people including Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Democratic Racine Mayor Cory Mason and asked that they be delivered to his home.

Democratic commissioners Ann Jacobs and Mark Thomsen blasted Wait's actions and called for swift action to make a referral for potential felony charges against Wait.

"I’m astonished and outraged that he thinks this is something cute, when what he’s doing is committing crimes and bragging about it in an attempt to undermine our voting system," Jacobs said. "Sometimes when people confess fully in the newspaper, we don’t need to go into a lengthy analysis over it."

Vos, R-Rochester, described Wait's actions as "sad," adding that, "If election integrity means anything, it means we all have to follow the law — Republicans and Democrats alike."

Asked if Vos would seek an investigation into Wait's actions, Vos' spokesperson Angela Joyce said, "Mr. Wait turned himself in to local law enforcement. They are aware, and it is up to their discretion."

Christopher Schmaling, the sheriff in Racine County, where the violations reportedly occurred, has not indicated if he plans to investigate the alleged crimes, but instead issued a statement demanding that the state Elections Commission suspend portions of its website.

In a statement, Schmaling said the two fraudsters contacted his office saying they believe the state's MyVote Wisconsin website, which facilitates absentee ballot requests, is vulnerable to abuse. Neither has been charged, and Schmaling gave no indication they were under investigation. The sheriff, a Republican who has accused state officials of violating election laws, instead used the cases to attack the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

"People decided intentionally to break the law and commit fraud, and that’s the only reason we’re here — period," Thomsen said. "And what happens when people commit crimes, they should be referred and prosecuted. That would end it. That would end this game plan. As soon as a few people go to prison for falsely using peoples’ names, that’s going to stop."

Ultimately, the commission agreed to pursue criminal referrals in a future meeting and unanimously voted to notify about 4,000 voters who have recently requested an absentee ballot and have a separate mailing address on file and may be victims of a fraudulent absentee ballot request. The agency also agreed to notify local clerks of the incident.

Requesting an absentee ballot for another individual without their knowledge or consent is a crime, and while Wait apparently did so to show vulnerabilities in the state's election system, he has failed to provide evidence that the practice was widespread in the 2020 election. Actually casting someone else's ballot would also be flagged by election officials using the state's voter database if that person had already voted or votes later.

"I could have ordered hundreds of them, a thousand of them," Wait said Thursday. "There's no limit."

It's unclear if any of the ballots Wait requested were mailed to his home. He told the Journal Times that, as of Thursday, no ballots had arrived, but he suspects some may show up in the coming days. He also said that he had a friend in Michigan try to request his (Wait's) ballot via MyVote, but the irregularity was noticed by the local clerk, who then contacted Wait and no ballot was sent.

A recount, court decisions and multiple reviews have affirmed that Biden defeated Trump in Wisconsin. An Associated Press review found that only 24 people out of nearly 3.3 million who cast ballots have been charged with election fraud in Wisconsin.

Adrianne Melby, of Burlington, told The (Racine) Journal Times that at her request, a friend successfully had Melby's ballot sent to the friend's address.

The Elections Commission, which administers MyVote Wisconsin, said in a statement Thursday that "people who intentionally misuse the MyVote application can be subject to severe criminal and civil penalties. It is illegal to provide false information or use another person's information to unlawfully request the ballot of someone else."

The Elections Commission's nonpartisan administrator Meagan Wolfe said Thursday there are no vulnerabilities with the MyVote system, which can be used to request an absentee ballot by using the registered voter's birthdate and name. Voters need to have a valid voter ID on file in order to request a ballot.

“Just like a nefarious individual could misuse the personal information or identity of someone to commit something like a financial fraud, someone could also unlawfully use an individual’s personal information to commit election fraud," Wolfe said. "However, there are many checks in the system at both the state and the local level to prevent and detect such activity."

Journal Times reporter Adam Rogan contributed to this report.