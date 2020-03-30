Elections commission will not investigate county clerks for allowing indefinitely confined absentee voters to avoid voter ID requirements

The state elections commission will not investigate county clerks in Milwaukee and Dane counties for encouraging absentee voters staying home due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic to use an indefinitely confined provision to avoid the state’s photo ID requirement.

In a Sunday meeting, the Wisconsin Elections Commission — which consists of three Democrats and three Republicans — was deadlocked on motions that would have tabled investigations into the two clerks, while warning them their use of indefinite confinement violated state elections laws. Motions by Democratic members to do away with the proposed investigations entirely also failed along party line votes. With all votes split 3-3, none of the motions passed.

“I think all we need to do is deliver the message to the Milwaukee County clerk and the Dane County clerk that their advice regarding indefinite confinement is wrong,” Republican commission member Robert Spindell said before the votes.

However, Democratic commission member Mark Thomsen, who motioned to remove both items from the agenda, criticized the commission for even considering the investigations.

“I don’t think we should stain this institution’s reputation wasting time on saying we’re going to criticize two clerks that are doing their best in a crisis,” Thomsen said.

