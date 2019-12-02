The Wisconsin Elections Commission will turn to the Republican-controlled state Legislature for guidance as the agency faces a lawsuit over how it handles polling lists.
Commissioners at their Monday meeting voted 5-1 to ask the Legislature to provide them guidance, through either an administrative rule or new law, for the procedure the commission uses when it sends out mailings to voters who may have moved.
Republican Robert Spindell provided the lone "no" vote.
The vote by the commission comes after the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty filed a lawsuit against the commission last month alleging the commission has violated state-mandated policies related to “movers,” voters who report an official government transaction from an address different from their voter registration address.
Spindell, of Milwaukee, said he had urged WILL to bring suit against the commission.
Wisconsin is one of 29 states that participates in the Electronic Registration Information Center, or ERIC, which flags movers. The commission reviews the information to ensure accuracy.
ERIC obtains data from a variety of sources to flag voters who may have moved, such as Wisconsin motor vehicle records, voter registration and motor vehicle records from participating states, and the National Change of Address database from the U.S. Postal Service.
In October, the commission mailed more than 234,000 notifications to voters, but won’t remove any registered voters from the polling lists until one to two years from now.
WILL argues the commission has violated state law by not deactivating voters who didn’t respond to the mailing within a month of when they were sent out in early October.
In 2017, WEC mailed postcards to about 343,000 voters flagged by ERIC as potential movers. More than 300,000 people did not respond and were identified as ineligible to vote, but that prompted complaints from voters who argued their registration information was current.
So far this year, 13,267 of the 234,039 flagged voters were found to have registered at a new address; 54,234 mailings were undeliverable. Meanwhile, 1,666 of the mailing recipients wanted to remain registered at their original address, meaning ERIC was likely incorrect in assuming those voters had moved.
The commissioners who voted to ask the Legislature for guidance on the process for purging voters from the rolls said current law on the issue is murky. They say it's worth asking the Legislature for more clarity even if lawmakers can't agree upon a way to move forward.
Spindell rejected the idea, arguing it would be a waste of time to ask the Legislature and governor to agree to a new law. He said it's best for the issue to play out in the courts. A hearing in the case is set for Thursday in Ozaukee County court.
In a statement, WILL president Rick Esenberg argued the commission still needs to change its handling of potential movers.
"WEC is free to ask the legislature to change the law," Esenberg said. "But until the law is changed, the commission must follow it."
Elections security
Commissioners voted unanimously to authorize grants of up to $500 for counties to secure their official websites. Under the grant program, counties will need to upgrade their websites by the end of January.
Counties post unofficial election results on their websites, so securing them could help prevent hackers from compromising those websites and spreading misinformation during elections.
The funding set aside for county websites comes from nearly $7 million provided by the federal government for elections security. Of those funds, the commission in September directed $1.1 million to help cities and towns secure their elections systems.
So far, the commission has approved 798 applications and about $774,000 out of the $1.1 million in elections security subgrants.
Of that funding:
- $369,200 went toward providing clerks with funding to upgrade their computer systems.
- $343,200 was allocated to information technology support for localities
- $62,100 was directed to allow local elections staff to attend an in-person election security training
The Elections Commission has increasingly focused on elections security since 2016, when Russian hackers scanned computer systems in Wisconsin.