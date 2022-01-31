Elections Commission votes to let clerks fill in missing information on absentee ballot envelopes

Election officials would continue to be allowed to fill in some missing information on absentee ballot envelopes under emergency rules proposed Monday by the state's election commission.

The bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission voted 4-2, with Republican appointees Dean Knudson and Robert Spindell opposed, to use existing guidance as the basis for emergency rules stipulating what errors clerks can fix on absentee ballot certificates, which are typically the envelopes containing the ballots. The commission's vote follows a demand from the Legislature's GOP-controlled rules committee for emergency rules on such envelope "curing," as well as on the use of ballot drop boxes, by next Wednesday.

The commission voted Friday to withdraw guidance issued in 2016 allowing election officials to correct errors on absentee ballot certificates. On Monday, the commission voted to base the emergency rule on that same guidance after a previous motion requiring clerks to first contact a voter before making any corrections failed on a 3-3 split vote, with all Republican appointees in favor and all Democratic appointees opposed.

Knudson, who introduced the failed motion, said he understands clerks might be able to fill in a missing ZIP code, for example, but they should make an effort to contact voters if the entire witness address is missing.

The nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau last year reviewed 14,710 absentee ballot certificates in 29 municipalities and found that 1,022 certificates (6.9%) were missing parts of witness addresses, 15 (0.1%) did not have any witness address at all, eight (less than 0.1%) did not have a witness signature, and three (less than 0.1%) did not have a voter signature.

“I don’t think it’s unreasonable to say, 'You should contact that voter and get their involvement,'" Knudson said.

Democratic members of the commission pushed back against adding more hoops to the process.

"Every time we make it harder for people to vote, every time we punish them for small errors, we punish them for participating in government and we have to stop doing that," commission chair Ann Jacobs said.

Drop boxes

The commission failed to agree last week on how to proceed with a similar demand by Republicans seeking emergency rules on ballot drop boxes amid litigation seeking to bar their use.

Sen. Steve Nass, who co-chairs the Legislature's rules committee, criticized the commission for failing to adhere to the committee's demands. Nass, R-Whitewater, urged the Legislature to sue the commission if emergency rules are not in place by committee's Feb. 9 deadline.

Separate from the Legislature's demand for emergency rules, the commission voted unanimously in December to begin the lengthy process to create permanent rules for drop boxes and for how to handle missing information on absentee ballot envelopes. Scope statements for potential rules could come before the commission on March 9.

The rules committee would have the option of rejecting the permanent rules.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court in a 4-3 ruling Friday decided to allow drop boxes in the Feb. 15 spring primary, while also agreeing to take up the legality of the boxes in future Wisconsin elections.

The high court's decision stems from a request by the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty asking the court to address the matter after a state appeals court stayed a ruling by Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Bohren to bar the use of drop boxes. The Supreme Court's decision allowing drop box use for the Feb. 15 primary was aimed at avoiding confusion among voters who have already requested absentee ballots.

A focal point of the case stems in part from guidance issued by the commission in early 2020 to allow election clerks to use their discretion when determining whether to use drop boxes. The boxes were widely used that year as an alternative for voters worried that the rising number of absentee ballots during the COVID-19 pandemic and potential delays in mail delivery could result in their ballots not making it to local clerks before Election Day.

The battle over the use of the free-standing, mailbox-like boxes has persisted since the 2020 election, due in part to baseless claims of election fraud by former President Donald Trump, who lost Wisconsin to President Joe Biden by about 21,000 votes.

State statutes do not address the use of ballot drop boxes, prompting allegations by Republicans that their use is illegal. Proponents of the boxes say local election officials should be able to offer them.

