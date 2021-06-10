Elections Commission votes to alert more than 100,000 voters their registration may be deactivated

For now, at least, nothing is expected to be done about any remaining movers from the 2019 mailing who continue to be registered after Republicans failed on Thursday to approve a motion to deactivate them.

Instead, commissioners focused their compromise motion on this year's new mailing, which will be sent out June 30, Sept. 30 and Dec. 31. The 100,000 some recipients of this year's mailing are not part of the 2019 movers list.

The motion to move forward with the 2021 mailing followed a series of failed attempts by the commission's Republicans to approve language that would direct local clerks or the WEC itself to deactivate suspected 2021 movers who don't respond to the postcard. Republicans believed such a measure was allowed under the Supreme Court's April ruling in the voter purge case, but Democrats said it would be against the law and feared it would disenfranchise voters and make it harder to vote, especially given that the system used to identify people who have moved is not completely accurate.

"The commission nowhere has the authority to remove a batch of voters simply because they had the misfortune of having a data match," said commission chairperson Ann Jacobs, a Democrat.

Far from over