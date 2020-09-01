Elections Commission underscores preparations for November election

Already, the Elections Commission reports 919,315 absentee ballot requests for the November election, and more than 3 million total voters are expected to participate in the election.

Despite an investigation, state elections officials still haven't found out the official cause of the undelivered ballots, but they say better coordination with the U.S. Postal Service since April, as well as a newly implemented absentee ballot tracking system, will go a long way toward reducing problems in the upcoming election.

In April, Wolfe said the Elections Commission didn't really have a formal relationship with the U.S. Postal Service. Now, however, state elections officials meet weekly with the mailing agency.

"As we look ahead to November, this coordination and groundwork has really been critical for us to be able to address issues as they come in," Wolfe said.

Wolfe said the newly incorporated intelligent mail bar code system will allow clerks to determine where a ballot is in the mail stream, and if not, make a decision to still issue the voter a ballot.