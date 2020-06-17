Elections Commission to hold final vote on sending absentee ballot applications to 2.7 million Wisconsinites

"A few of the specific concerns that I heard from the clerks in my district were the amount of time, manpower, waste, and confusion to voters who are not on the existing absentee voting list or who did not specifically request one for the election," Gundrum said in the letter.

Matthew Rothschild, executive director of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, which tracks campaign finances, blasted Gundrum's letter as "a last-ditch effort to gum up the works here," and and attempt to to pressure Republican appointees on the WEC "to toe the party line."

"Frankly, I’m not surprised by Gundrum’s move. Part of the Republican strategy for the last 40 years in America has been to make it harder – not easier – to vote," Rothschild said in a statement. "This late-inning attempt to interfere with the Wisconsin Elections Commission is just another in a long and shameful line of Republicans erecting obstacles on the way to the voting booth."

The April 7 primary — which provided a preview of sorts for the November election, should COVID-19 persist into the fall — showcased several challenges with the state's in-person and mail-in election process.