Trump campaign to file recount in Dane, Milwaukee counties

President Donald Trump's campaign said it would file a petition today for a recount in heavily Democratic Dane and Milwaukee counties after it wired $3 million to the Wisconsin Elections Commission Wednesday but no petition yet on the final day for a recount to be requested.

The campaign has until 5 p.m. Wednesday to file a recount petition for a statewide recount or a recount in particular counties.

A statewide recount would require a prepayment of $7.9 million. The $3 million the campaign has already wired is enough to go ahead with a recount in Milwaukee and Dane Counties, whose recount estimates are about $2 million and $700,000, respectively.

Dane County has said it would conduct its recount in the Monona Terrace Convention Center as counties look for larger spaces to accommodate the recount effort during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The last of Wisconsin's 72 counties finished reporting their official presidential election results on Tuesday, increasing President-elect Joe Biden's lead over Trump by 62 votes and starting the clock for the Trump campaign to request a recount by 5 p.m. Wednesday.