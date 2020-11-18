 Skip to main content
Trump campaign to file recount in Dane, Milwaukee counties
Wisconsin election recount

Stacks of Dane County election ballots wait to be hand-counted during the 2016 recount. Wisconsin recounted its votes for president, which the campaign of third-party candidate Jill Stein paid for.

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

President Donald Trump's campaign said it would file a petition today for a recount in heavily Democratic Dane and Milwaukee counties after it wired $3 million to the Wisconsin Elections Commission Wednesday but no petition yet on the final day for a recount to be requested. 

The campaign has until 5 p.m. Wednesday to file a recount petition for a statewide recount or a recount in particular counties. 

A statewide recount would require a prepayment of $7.9 million. The $3 million the campaign has already wired is enough to go ahead with a recount in Milwaukee and Dane Counties, whose recount estimates are about $2 million and $700,000, respectively. 

Dane County has said it would conduct its recount in the Monona Terrace Convention Center as counties look for larger spaces to accommodate the recount effort during the COVID-19 pandemic.  

The last of Wisconsin's 72 counties finished reporting their official presidential election results on Tuesday, increasing President-elect Joe Biden's lead over Trump by 62 votes and starting the clock for the Trump campaign to request a recount by 5 p.m. Wednesday. 

The final canvasses show Biden winning Wisconsin by 20,608 votes, or a margin of 49.57% to Trump’s 48.94%. Because Biden’s lead is more than 0.25%, state law requires Trump’s campaign to pay for the recount upfront.

Official county canvasses, which are the official county verification of the vote, gave Biden a total of 1,630,673 votes and Trump 1,610,065 votes.

According to county estimates provided to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, a statewide recount is estimated to cost $7.9 million, about four times the roughly $2 million cost of the statewide recount third-party presidential candidate Jill Stein’s campaign paid for in 2016.

The Trump campaign, however, also has the option to request a recount in only select counties to reduce the cost.

The Trump campaign in recent days has backed off its earlier promise of a recount.

“The legal team continues to examine the issues with irregularities in Wisconsin and are leaving all legal options open, including a recount and an audit,” said Trump campaign legal advisor Jenna Ellis in a statement.

The Trump campaign’s claims of “irregularities” are unsupported and the Wisconsin Elections Commission has said there have been no “irregularities” or reported instances of fraud with Wisconsin’s presidential election.

The reasons for this year’s significantly higher cost estimate vary but are due primarily to the COVID-19 pandemic.

If a recount is requested along with payment, the chairperson of the Elections Commission would order a recount on Thursday, starting a 13-day recount clock.

County boards of canvassers would need to start the recount by 9 a.m. Saturday and would have until noon on Dec. 1 to complete it. Dec. 1 is also the deadline for the Wisconsin Elections Commission to certify the results of the general election.

