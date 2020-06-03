Elections commission picks Ann Jacobs as new chairwoman
Elections commission picks Ann Jacobs as new chairwoman

The Wisconsin Elections Commission voted unanimously Wednesday to make Commissioner Ann Jacobs the panel's new chairwoman in a meeting that lasted less than five minutes, commission spokesman Reid Magney said.

Jacobs replaces Dean Knudson, whose two-year stint as chairman ended Wednesday. Knudson will remain on the panel as a commissioner.

The commission is divided evenly between three Democratic commissioners and three Republican commissioners. Jacobs is a Democrat. Knudson is a Republican.

Jacobs takes over as the commission is grappling with how to handle the August primary and November general elections amid the coronavirus pandemic. The commission voted last week to mail absentee ballot applications to most voters.

— Associated Press

