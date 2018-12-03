The Wisconsin Elections Commission said it would be "extraordinarily difficult" to move the 2020 presidential primary hours before a legislative committee was set to consider the measure as part of sweeping lame-duck legislation.
The panel of six bipartisan commissioners Monday voted unanimously on a motion to inform lawmakers of the difficulties of moving the election, which could cost as much as $6.8 million and is understood to be aimed at helping the election of conservative Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly.
"It would be extraordinarily difficult to accomplish an additional election date given existing statutory framework," the motion read. "We are aware of multiple conflicts not resolved with this legislation and are concerned that completion of mandatory election tasks may not be feasible."
The presidential primary currently is planned to coincide with the nonpartisan general election on April 7 as it has for decades. Republicans are considering breaking off the presidential primary -- which is a partisan election -- and moving it to March 10.
If the nonpartisan state Supreme Court election were held on the same day as the presidential primary, turnout among Democrats would conceivably be higher given the likely contested nature of the Democratic presidential race. But moving the presidential primary date would result in three spring elections, including the spring nonpartisan primary on Feb. 18.
The measure is among dozens of changes GOP legislators were taking up this week that would also undermine the authority of Democratic Gov.-elect Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul. The legislation would also shorten the allowable window of time for in-person absentee voting to roughly two weeks before an election, which commission staff noted could make the state vulnerable to a legal action.
In their motion Monday, commissioners also expressed concern over the estimated costs of creating a third spring election. But the commission, made up of three Democrats and three Republicans, declined to take an official position on the legislation.
Still, commissioners of both political affiliations said creating another election would run up costs, confuse voters and create severe logistical challenges.
"I think the logistics of putting this together is a nightmare for the clerks," said Republican commissioner Beverly Gill.
Republican and Democratic members of the commission did differ on some provisions of the legislation, however.
For example, Elections Commission Chair Dean Knudson, a Republican, questioned why partisan and nonpartisan elections are held on the same day, which the lame-duck legislation addresses by moving the presidential primary date.
Gov. Scott Walker had mentioned those concerns last month when asked about moving the primary date.
Knudson said presidential preference primaries usually give one party higher turnout depending on which election is contested and questioned whether it's a good long-term election design.
Democrats on the commission criticized the package of legislation for its significant cost and lack of state funding, early voting restrictions and burden on county clerks, who have overwhelmingly come out against the legislation's changes to election law.