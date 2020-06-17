Elections Commission gives final approval to sending absentee ballot applications to 2.7 million Wisconsinites

Gundrum said in the letter he contacted each municipal clerk in his district, which includes West Bend, the Village of Slinger and portions of Richfield and Hubertus, regarding the proposal.

"A few of the specific concerns that I heard from the clerks in my district were the amount of time, manpower, waste, and confusion to voters who are not on the existing absentee voting list or who did not specifically request one for the election," Gundrum said in the letter.

Matthew Rothschild, executive director of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, which tracks campaign finances, blasted Gundrum's letter as "a last-ditch effort to gum up the works here," and an attempt to pressure Republican appointees on the WEC "to toe the party line."

"Frankly, I’m not surprised by Gundrum’s move. Part of the Republican strategy for the last 40 years in America has been to make it harder — not easier — to vote," Rothschild said in a statement. "This late-inning attempt to interfere with the Wisconsin Elections Commission is just another in a long and shameful line of Republicans erecting obstacles on the way to the voting booth."