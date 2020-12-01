Elections Commission fallout: Republican commissioner calls for Democratic chairperson's resignation

The fallout on the bipartisan commission, which consists of three Democrats and three Republicans with a chairmanship that rotates every two years between parties, comes just weeks after another rancorous meeting to order the partial recount in Dane and Milwaukee counties.

The meeting quickly devolved into partisan recrimination.

"This is ridiculous," Democrat commissioner Julie Glancey told a Republican commissioner at the November meeting. "All you and Dean (Republican Commissioner Dean Knudson) keep talking about is these evil Democrats are going to do something nasty so that these honest, hardworking Republicans aren’t going to be able to see what’s going on -- and I’m tired of that."

The bipartisan commission, designed by Republican lawmakers, has increasingly produced deadlock and lawsuits, as almost all actions require four votes, meaning at least one member of the opposing party must join his or her colleagues of the opposing party.