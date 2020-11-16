Elections Commission estimates potential recount would cost four times more than 2016's

An estimate released by the Wisconsin Elections Commission on Monday shows a statewide recount in the presidential race would cost President Donald Trump's campaign $7.9 million, which is almost four times the cost of the statewide recount effort in 2016.

The estimate released by the WEC is based upon estimates provided by all of Wisconsin's 72 counties, which would be responsible for conducting the recount.

In 2016, the recount effort requested by third party candidate Jill Stein cost her campaign just over $2 million.

The Trump campaign has previously indicated it would seek a recount in the presidential election in Wisconsin, where according to unofficial returns, Democrat Joe Biden has a lead over Trump of 0.62%, or just over 20,000 votes, meaning the Trump campaign would need to foot the bill.

On Monday, the campaign appeared to back off its earlier commitment to a recount, but still left open the possibility of seeking one.

"The legal team continues to examine the issues with irregularities in Wisconsin and are leaving all legal options open, including a recount and an audit," said Trump 2020 legal advisor Jenna Ellis.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}