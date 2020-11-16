Elections Commission estimates potential recount would cost four times more than 2016's

An estimate released by the Wisconsin Elections Commission on Monday shows a statewide recount in the presidential race would cost President Donald Trump's campaign $7.9 million, which is almost four times the cost of the statewide recount effort in 2016.
The estimate released by the WEC is based upon estimates provided by all of Wisconsin's 72 counties, which would be responsible for conducting the recount.
In 2016, the recount effort requested by third party candidate Jill Stein cost her campaign just over $2 million.
The Trump campaign has previously indicated it would seek a recount in the presidential election in Wisconsin, where according to unofficial returns, Democrat Joe Biden has a lead over Trump of 0.62%, or just over 20,000 votes, meaning the Trump campaign would need to foot the bill.
On Monday, the campaign appeared to back off its earlier commitment to a recount, but still left open the possibility of seeking one.
"The legal team continues to examine the issues with irregularities in Wisconsin and are leaving all legal options open, including a recount and an audit," said Trump 2020 legal advisor Jenna Ellis.
The Trump campaign's claims of "irregularities" are unsupported and the Wisconsin Elections Commission has stated there are no "irregularities" or reported instances of fraud with Wisconsin's presidential election.
The state pays for a recount when the margin is less than 0.25%.
The reason for this year's significantly higher cost estimate is largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which election officials say requires larger spaces for the recount effort.
"Our county clerks have carefully estimated their costs for recounting 3.2 million ballots, which is approximately $7.9 million," said WEC administrator Meagan Wolfe. "These estimates are significantly higher than the actual costs of the 2016 recount, but they take into account factors not present four years ago, including the need for larger spaces to permit public observation and social distancing, security for those spaces, the higher number of absentee ballots, a compressed timeframe over a holiday, and renting high-speed ballot scanning equipment."
Campaigns are not allowed to request a recount until after each of Wisconsin's 72 counties has submitted its canvass results to the Elections Commission. The deadline for doing so is Tuesday, and some counties have indicated don't plan to submit their canvass results until then.
If those canvass results are submitted Tuesday, the Trump campaign has until Wednesday at 5 p.m. to file for a recount and submit payment. If a recount is requested along with payment, the chairperson of the Elections Commission would order a recount on Thursday, starting a 13-day recount clock.
County boards of canvassers would need to start the recount by Saturday at 9 a.m., and would have until Tuesday, Dec. 1 at noon to complete the recount. Dec. 1 is also the deadline for the Wisconsin Elections Commission to certify the results of the general election.
