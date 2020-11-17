Elections Commission estimates potential recount would cost 4 times more than 2016's

The reasons for this year’s significantly higher cost estimate vary but are due primarily to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our county clerks have carefully estimated their costs for recounting 3.2 million ballots, which is approximately $7.9 million,” said WEC administrator Meagan Wolfe. “These estimates are significantly higher than the actual costs of the 2016 recount, but they take into account factors not present four years ago, including the need for larger spaces to permit public observation and social distancing, security for those spaces, the higher number of absentee ballots, a compressed timeframe over a holiday, and renting high-speed ballot scanning equipment.”

Campaigns are not allowed to request a recount until after each of Wisconsin’s 72 counties has submitted its canvass results to the Elections Commission. The deadline for doing so is Tuesday, and some counties have indicated they don’t plan to submit their canvass results until then.

If those canvass results are submitted Tuesday, the Trump campaign has until 5 p.m. Wednesday to file for a recount and submit payment. If a recount is requested along with payment, the chairperson of the Elections Commission would order a recount on Thursday, starting a 13-day recount clock.