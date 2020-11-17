Elections Commission estimates potential recount would cost 4 times more than 2016's

President Donald Trump’s campaign would have to pay $7.9 million for a statewide recount of ballots in Wisconsin, according to an estimate by the Wisconsin Elections Commission Monday, almost four times the cost of the statewide recount effort in 2016.
The estimate released by the WEC is based on estimates provided by all of Wisconsin’s 72 counties, which would be responsible for conducting the recount.
In 2016, the recount requested by third-party candidate Jill Stein cost her campaign just over $2 million.
The Trump campaign has previously indicated it would seek a recount in the Nov. 3 presidential election in Wisconsin where unofficial returns show Democrat Joe Biden leading Trump just over 20,000 votes, a margin of 0.62 percentage points. Because the margin is more than 0.25 percentage points, the Trump campaign would need to foot the bill upfront.
On Monday, the campaign appeared to back off its earlier commitment to a recount but still left open the possibility of seeking one.
“The legal team continues to examine the issues with irregularities in Wisconsin and are leaving all legal options open, including a recount and an audit,” Trump 2020 legal adviser Jenna Ellis said.
The Trump campaign’s claims of “irregularities” are unsupported and the Wisconsin Elections Commission has said there have been no “irregularities” or reported instances of fraud with Wisconsin’s presidential election.
The reasons for this year’s significantly higher cost estimate vary but are due primarily to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our county clerks have carefully estimated their costs for recounting 3.2 million ballots, which is approximately $7.9 million,” said WEC administrator Meagan Wolfe. “These estimates are significantly higher than the actual costs of the 2016 recount, but they take into account factors not present four years ago, including the need for larger spaces to permit public observation and social distancing, security for those spaces, the higher number of absentee ballots, a compressed timeframe over a holiday, and renting high-speed ballot scanning equipment.”
Campaigns are not allowed to request a recount until after each of Wisconsin’s 72 counties has submitted its canvass results to the Elections Commission. The deadline for doing so is Tuesday, and some counties have indicated they don’t plan to submit their canvass results until then.
If those canvass results are submitted Tuesday, the Trump campaign has until 5 p.m. Wednesday to file for a recount and submit payment. If a recount is requested along with payment, the chairperson of the Elections Commission would order a recount on Thursday, starting a 13-day recount clock.
County boards of canvassers would need to start the recount by 9 a.m. Saturday and would have until noon on Dec. 1 to complete the recount. Dec. 1 is also the deadline for the Wisconsin Elections Commission to certify the results of the general election.
If a recount is held, Dane County estimated it would cost the county $740,000. The county’s recount would take place at the Monona Terrace Convention Center. Milwaukee County’s estimate came in the highest, at just over $2 million.
