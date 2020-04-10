Elections Commission deadlocks over whether to count ballots without postmarks

It's unclear if that will happen because the Wisconsin Elections Commission, with three Republicans and three Democrats, deadlocked on how to deal with ballots arriving after Election Day without a proper postmark. They only managed to pass resolutions clarifying that elections clerks should accept absentee ballots with an "APR 2020" stamp if the commission received a signed statement from a Postal Service authority affirming the stamp was only used on ballots received on election day.

Commissioners also affirmed that ballots that bear a postmark with the date April 7 or before should be counted, in compliance with the U.S. Supreme Court ruling.

Democrats on the commission want a broader interpretation allowing more ballots to be counted to reduce disenfranchising voters. Republicans, however, lean toward a stricter interpretation of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling allowing for fewer ballots to be counted.

"It's not our job to prove that something was not sent on the 7th (of April)," said commissioner Robert Spindell, a Republican.

According to political scientists, absentee ballots arriving late tend to skew more Democratic, which could give the liberal-backed Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Jill Karofsky an advantage in the race.