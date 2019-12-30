Elections commission deadlocks on voter purge issue for second time this month

With no decisive action taken by the commission, it will likely be up to a future court order to proceed with the potential purge.

The dispute over Wisconsin’s voter rolls stems from a lawsuit filed by the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty in November alleging the commission violated state policies related to "movers," or voters who report an official government transaction from an address different from their voter registration address. The case is before a state Appeals Court but the Wisconsin Supreme Court is likely to take it up.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In October, the Elections Commission sent a letter to about 234,000 voters it identified as potentially having moved. In an attempt to help clean up Wisconsin's voter rolls, the letter asked those voters to update their voter registrations if they moved or notify elections officials if they still reside at the same address.

Because some of the voters flagged as having moved in a 2017 mailing never actually did, the commission opted to wait for as much as a couple of years to deactivate the registration of voters who didn’t respond to the October mailing.