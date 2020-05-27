Elections Commission approves sending absentee ballot applications to 2.7 million

Commission chairman Dean Knudson, a Republican, had wanted to further exclude people who live in municipalities that are sending out their own absentee ballot applications, but failed to get bipartisan support because Democrats wanted the mailings to be consistent statewide.

In addition to sending voters an application, the plan also somewhat centralizes the processing of absentee ballot requests. The commission proposed hiring additional temporary staff or working with a data warehouse to receive the mailed forms and enter them into the online MyVote system, as well as scan in photo ID and other application materials. The goal is to alleviate the strain on local clerks who may again face unprecedented absentee ballot requests.

The commission anticipates about 1% of the applications will be completed and returned, or about 27,140 voters.

Clerks would still be responsible for ultimately approving the request. The process also would allow Elections Commission temporary staff to notify voters if the photo ID they submitted in their request was rejected, in order to free up clerks’ time.