The state's elections commission has opened up $1.1 million in grant funds to strengthen local elections security.
The Wisconsin Elections Commission on Tuesday unanimously approved the grant program, which allows municipalities and counties to apply for up to $1,200 for security upgrades — such as buying new computers or funding technical support.
The grant program will open on Friday, and municipalities will have until Nov. 15 to submit a memorandum of understanding agreeing to terms in the grant.
Funds will be distributed later that month, with priority given to applicants who demonstrate the most need.
In addition to the grant funds, commission members also discussed a previously approved $30,000 pilot program, which would fund the purchase of 25 computers that could be loaned out to local communities in times of need during an election.
The commission earlier this year scaled back the loaner computer plan from 250 new computers worth $300,000.
The commission's chief security officer, Tony Bridges, said Tuesday that a survey of more than 400 users in local municipalities found that 215 use only Windows 7. Microsoft will end security upgrades for Windows 7 in January.
Of those 215 users, Bridges said about 30 percent have no firms plans to upgrade their systems before security upgrades end.
"Those would be our primary target," Bridges said.