Elections Commission announces actions to keep absentee voting secure after fraudulent incidents

The Wisconsin Elections Commission is sending postcards to thousands of voters to ensure the ballots scheduled to be delivered to addresses different from their registered ones weren't part of a recent wave of fraudulent absentee ballot requests.

Those nearly 4,000 postcards are part of an Elections Commission effort announced Thursday to ensure secure absentee voting after two Wisconsin residents admitted to fraudulently ordering absentee ballots for others in an effort to show that such fraud is possible.

The commission announced six other efforts besides sending out the postcards, including monitoring the statewide voter registration system and expediting formal complaints related to fraudulently ordering absentee ballots.

“Voters should rest assured that voting absentee remains a secure way to vote in the upcoming August 9 Partisan Primary,” Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe said in a statement. “However, to provide additional reassurance, election officials at the state and local level continue to closely monitor for any indication of potentially unauthorized absentee ballot requests, no matter how rare those incidents may be.”

The postcards will confirm the receipt of the absentee ballot requests and state, "The absentee request indicated you would like your ballot sent to an address other than your home/voter registration address."

The postcards will request voters who didn't submit those requests to contact elections@wisconsin.gov or call a phone number stated on the postcard. It will tell voters who did make those requests that they're not required to take further action.

The effort also includes an Elections Commission strategy to refer suspicious activity to municipal clerks, which could lead to clerks cancelling potentially fraudulent absentee ballot requests. Clerks who identify and act upon suspicious activity will tell the Elections Commission and law enforcement about it, according to an Elections Commission statement.

Beyond that, the elections commission and clerks will work to fulfill law enforcement requests for data and information related to potentially fraudulent absentee ballot requests, the statement says.

When people request absentee ballots on MyVote, which is administered by the Elections Commission, they will now see a warning detailing fraudulent voting laws and behavior, saying those in violation of the law will be "referred for prosecution."

Moreover, the Elections Commission is encouraging voters to check their voter status at MyVote.wi.gov to see whether there is an absentee ballot request on file.