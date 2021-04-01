Elections chief: No complaints received about Green Bay consultant

Wisconsin’s top elections administrator said Wednesday she never received any formal complaints about Green Bay’s mayor ceding authority for running the presidential election in that city to a Facebook-funded consultant.

Republican lawmakers earlier this month called for Mayor Eric Genrich to resign after a conservative website reported that he and his staff gave consultant Michael Spitzer-Rubenstein too much authority in the election, including handing over the keys to the city’s central ballot counting location.

Spitzer-Rubenstein works for the National Vote at Home Institute, a group that advocates for voting by mail, and has worked on Democratic campaigns. The city hired him using money from a $1.6 million grant from the nonprofit Center for Tech and Civic Life.

The funds were part of $250 million in grants that Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, awarded nationwide.

The Assembly Elections Committee is investigating the allegations. The committee invited Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe to speak about the issue Wednesday.

Wolfe said she received two calls from Brown County Deputy Clerk Sandy Juno about Spitzer-Rubenstein’s role, one before the election and one on Election Day.