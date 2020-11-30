Elections chairperson affirms Joe Biden victory as lawsuits stack up

The chairperson of the Wisconsin Elections Commission signed off on the state's partial recount confirming President-elect Joe Biden's victory, finalizing the vote count and clearing the way for a number of existing and potential lawsuits against the result to make their way through the courts.

Commission chair Ann Jacobs signed the statement of canvass affirming the results from all 72 counties during a brief teleconference Monday afternoon. Her signature is one of the last steps to make the election result official. Now, the WEC only needs to produce a certificate of election for Gov. Tony Evers to sign, largely viewed as an administrative process before Wisconsin's 10 electoral votes can be awarded to Biden.

For President Donald Trump's campaign, which has so far come up short in multiple efforts to overturn the election results in several states, its last resort in Wisconsin is to appeal to the courts, which Trump has said it will do.

The recount in Dane and Milwaukee counties finished up on Monday, netting Biden an additional 74 votes and barely changing his more than 20,600-vote margin of victory.