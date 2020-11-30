 Skip to main content
Elections chairperson affirms Joe Biden victory as lawsuits stack up
Dane County recount

Dane County's recount of ballots in the 2020 presidential election resulted in a 45-vote gain for President Donald Trump, barely budging President-elect Joe Biden's winning margin.

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

The chairperson of the Wisconsin Elections Commission signed off on the state's partial recount confirming President-elect Joe Biden's victory, finalizing the vote count and clearing the way for a number of existing and potential lawsuits against the result to make their way through the courts.

Commission chair Ann Jacobs signed the statement of canvass affirming the results from all 72 counties during a brief teleconference Monday afternoon. Her signature is one of the last steps to make the election result official. Now, the WEC only needs to produce a certificate of election for Gov. Tony Evers to sign, largely viewed as an administrative process before Wisconsin's 10 electoral votes can be awarded to Biden. 

For President Donald Trump's campaign, which has so far come up short in multiple efforts to overturn the election results in several states, its last resort in Wisconsin is to appeal to the courts, which Trump has said it will do.

The recount in Dane and Milwaukee counties finished up on Monday, netting Biden an additional 74 votes and barely changing his more than 20,600-vote margin of victory.

Dane County concluded its recount on Sunday but met again on Monday to reconcile a minor error in uploading the data. It ended up reporting a 58-vote gain for Trump, up from the original 45-vote gain reported Sunday.

Milwaukee County finished its recount on Friday, giving Biden an additional 132 votes. Trump's campaign paid $3 million for the recount in the state's two largest and most Democratic counties.

Jacobs' certification on Monday starts a five-day clock for Trump to appeal the results in state court. 

An appeal by the Trump campaign is widely expected after the campaign made a point to document whole categories of ballots it wanted thrown out so they could be included in a court challenge. 

On Saturday, Trump tweeted that a lawsuit from his campaign would be forthcoming. 

"The Wisconsin recount is not about finding mistakes in the count, it is about finding people who have voted illegally, and that case will be brought after the recount is over, on Monday or Tuesday," Trump said. "We have found many illegal votes. Stay tuned!"

Where those alleged "illegal" votes were, Trump didn't say. Election clerks in Wisconsin have reported no evidence of widespread voter fraud, although the recount turned up 400 ballots in Milwaukee County that hadn't been counted on Election Day. Other minor vote drawdowns were conducted, as is typical in recount efforts.

Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat, on Monday said the recount affirmed the election's integrity. 

"With the partial recount of the presidential election complete, there remains no question that, as usual, this year’s general election in Wisconsin was conducted professionally and securely," Kaul said in a statement. "There’s no basis at all for any assertion that there was widespread fraud that would have affected the results."

In the president's increasingly fruitless quest to overturn Biden's victory, his potential lawsuit is expected to call for invalidating thousands of legally cast ballots in Dane and Milwaukee counties based on longshot legal arguments that the votes were cast improperly or otherwise invalid.

In Dane County, for example, Trump wanted canvassers to reject absentee ballots in cases where the voter didn't submit a written application for one, including 69,000 absentee ballots cast in person; absentee ballots where the witness address on the ballot envelope was filled in by a local election official; and all absentee ballots where voters self-certified as “indefinitely confined,” which exempts them from having to provide a photo ID.

Lawsuits by other conservative groups have already been filed. One filed last Tuesday by the conservative Wisconsin Voters Alliance asked the Wisconsin Supreme Court to toss out the results of the presidential election and replace the will of the voters with electors appointed by the state's Republican-controlled Legislature. 

Another lawsuit filed by a Chippewa County resident called on the Wisconsin Supreme Court to stop certification of the presidential election based on an argument that ballot boxes used to collect absentee ballots are illegal.

