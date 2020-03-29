Election Q&A: Dane County Board District 16

What is the greatest challenge facing the district and if elected, how would you address it?

There are several current environmental issues currently facing Dane County, including water quality, land management, and the effects of climate change. We have seen the direct impacts of these issues, including PFAS in Starkwater Creek and likely surrounding lakes, habitat destruction, and severe flooding. Board members need to make these issues a priority and address them in a way that’s in the best interest of residents’ health and safety. In addition, we need to focus on the ways in which we can reduce our impact on climate change.

In what area do you think the county could improve?

Over the past decade, we've seen a marked decline in the vaccination rates of children in public and private schools in Dane County. This drop in vaccination rates directly affects "herd immunity," or the ability for a community to sufficiently protect itself from preventable contagious diseases. During this current time we have seen how this puts children, elderly, and those with compromised immune systems at risk. As a Dane County Board supervisor, I would like to address this issue in conjunction with Public Health of Madison and Dane County in an effort to eliminate personal conviction waivers to ensure our community is protected.

