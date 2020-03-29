Election Q&A: Dane County Board District 9

Alex Joers is running for the District 9 seat on the Dane County Board of Supervisors. Incumbent Paul Nelson is not running for re-election. The election is April 7.

Alex Joers

Age: 27

Profession: Communications and policy aide

Education: Bachelor’s degree in public administration and political science from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse

Political experience: Three years as a legislative aide in the Wisconsin State Legislature and two years managing state senate campaigns

Other public service: First time candidate

Why are you the best candidate for the district?

I am honored to have the opportunity to represent a community I grew up in. Throughout the past fifteen years, my family has been operating a small business right here in District 9. I have been able to get to know the families that are living in the community. Having that connection established early on will better inform me as a supervisor.