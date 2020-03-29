Election Q&A: Dane County Board District 9

Alex Joers is running for the District 9 seat on the Dane County Board of Supervisors. Incumbent Paul Nelson is not running for re-election. The election is April 7.
Alex Joers
Age: 27
Profession: Communications and policy aide
Education: Bachelor’s degree in public administration and political science from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
You have free articles remaining.
Political experience: Three years as a legislative aide in the Wisconsin State Legislature and two years managing state senate campaigns
Other public service: First time candidate
Campaign website: AlexJoers.com
Why are you the best candidate for the district?
I am honored to have the opportunity to represent a community I grew up in. Throughout the past fifteen years, my family has been operating a small business right here in District 9. I have been able to get to know the families that are living in the community. Having that connection established early on will better inform me as a supervisor.
What is the greatest challenge facing the district and if elected, how would you address it?
The most immediate challenge we will face is the impact of COVID-19 on our community. I want to work to address the lasting impact on our healthcare system and businesses as well as the economic strain that families are faced with because of the measures taken to combat the coronavirus. Our health care professionals are working around the clock to provide lifesaving measures and we must make sure they are supported so they can continue to provide the critical care we need. There are many community members we have to help and I hope to be a part of connecting vital resources to those in need.
In what area do you think the county could improve?
Affordable housing is a generational challenge not only in Dane County but across the nation. Dane County is a great place to live and many people want to make this community their home but there are challenges in meeting the affordable housing demand. If there is development happening in Dane County, we can use incentives to make sure low-income units are being built. We have made great steps in addressing housing on multiple levels but we have a long way to go.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.