Election Q&A: Dane County Board District 28

What is the greatest challenge facing the district and if elected, how would you address it?

Our biggest asset in our district is our natural resources, parks and Black Earth Creek. We need to protect that.

In what area do you think the county could improve?

Infrastructure. Our roads are terrible, cell service is spotty and internet is a joke in our district. That needs work.

