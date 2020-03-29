You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Election Q&A: Dane County Board District 28

Election Q&A: Dane County Board District 28

{{featured_button_text}}

Incumbent Nikole Jones is not seeking re-election. Michele Doolan is the only candidate running to represent District 28 on the Dane County Board of Supervisors. The election is April 7. 

Michele Doolan

Michele Doolan

Michele Doolan 

Age: 46

Profession: Cosmetology and barbering college instructor (Before COVID-19. I’m temporarily laid off.)

Education: Capri College: Degree in Cosmetology; licensed hairdresser for 27 years; Excelsior College: political science/economics; three years, unfinished for financial reasons

Political experience: Canvassed for President Barack Obama in 2008; ran for governor 2017-2018; voter

Other public service: When I owned my own salon business, I was a member of Dane Buy Local and served as a drop-off site for Santas Without Chimneys, PTO mom for Park Elementary 

Campaign website: Michele Doolan for Dane County Board Supervisor 

Why are you the best candidate for the district? 

I have a vested interest in serving my district and representing them. We feel we lack a strong voice on the board. I intend to change that. I’m running unopposed, but it doesn’t mean I don’t feel I have to earn my votes. 

What is the greatest challenge facing the district and if elected, how would you address it? 

Our biggest asset in our district is our natural resources, parks and Black Earth Creek. We need to protect that. 

In what area do you think the county could improve? 

Infrastructure. Our roads are terrible, cell service is spotty and internet is a joke in our district. That needs work. 

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Abigail Becker

Abigail Becker joined The Capital Times in 2016, where she primarily covers city and county government. She previously worked for the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism and the Wisconsin State Journal. 

EmailTwitter
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics