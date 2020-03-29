Election Q&A: Dane County Board District 28

Incumbent Nikole Jones is not seeking re-election. Michele Doolan is the only candidate running to represent District 28 on the Dane County Board of Supervisors. The election is April 7.
Michele Doolan
Age: 46
Profession: Cosmetology and barbering college instructor (Before COVID-19. I’m temporarily laid off.)
Education: Capri College: Degree in Cosmetology; licensed hairdresser for 27 years; Excelsior College: political science/economics; three years, unfinished for financial reasons
Political experience: Canvassed for President Barack Obama in 2008; ran for governor 2017-2018; voter
Other public service: When I owned my own salon business, I was a member of Dane Buy Local and served as a drop-off site for Santas Without Chimneys, PTO mom for Park Elementary
Campaign website: Michele Doolan for Dane County Board Supervisor
Why are you the best candidate for the district?
I have a vested interest in serving my district and representing them. We feel we lack a strong voice on the board. I intend to change that. I’m running unopposed, but it doesn’t mean I don’t feel I have to earn my votes.
What is the greatest challenge facing the district and if elected, how would you address it?
Our biggest asset in our district is our natural resources, parks and Black Earth Creek. We need to protect that.
In what area do you think the county could improve?
Infrastructure. Our roads are terrible, cell service is spotty and internet is a joke in our district. That needs work.
