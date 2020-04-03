Election Q&A: Dane County Board District 5

Two newcomers hope to represent the majority student District 5 on the Dane County Board of Supervisors. Incumbent Hayley Young did not run for re-election. The election is April 7
Elena Haasl
Age: 20
Profession: Full time student and information guide supervisor at the UW-Madison Campus and Visitor Relations Department
Education: Current UW-Madison undergraduate student with a projected graduation in May 2022; double majoring in community and environmental sociology with a certificate in gender and women’s Studies
Political experience: Diversity Caucus Chair for the College Democrats of Wisconsin, Student Implementation Board Member for #IAmUW, Associated Students of Madison Student Appointee to the Campus Climate and Diversity Committee, Emerge Class of 2019 Alumni, Outreach and Membership Director for the College Democrats of Wisconsin, Information Guide Supervisor for Campus and Visitor Relations at UW-Madison, Associated Students of Madison Intern
Other public service: Legislative Intern for Assembly Representative Mark Spreitzer, Assembly Democratic Legislative Fellow for Assembly Representative Robyn Vining, Field Director for District 8 Aldermanic Candidate Matthew Mitnick, Student Volunteer Coordinator for District 31 Assembly Candidate Brittany Keyes
Campaign website: Elena Haasl for District 5
Why are you the best candidate for the district?
The district I am running in is unique in that it is the only district on the County Board with a majority student constituency. As the only student running in District 5, I have lived experience and know the issues affecting students because I’m immersed in them every day.
What is the greatest challenge facing the district and if elected, how would you address it?
Prioritizing the health and wellbeing of the lakes and watershed is crucial in ensuring that the environment and my community is healthy. Lake Mendota takes up nearly half of District 5, so it’s important to continue to mitigate pollution to one of my community’s most valuable natural assets.
In what area do you think the county could improve?
I think the county could improve in funding sexual assault prevention services county-wide in all levels of public schools and at UW-Madison. According to the AAU survey, 1 in 4 undergraduate women will be sexual assualted in their time at UW-Madison, in District 5, with rates reaching higher for queer students, black students, students of color, and students with disabilities. That’s why I am committed to continue expansion for prevention programs such as Dane County’s RCC Game Changers to provide more support for survivors of sexual violence and improving this service county-wide.
José Eladio Rea
Age: 26
Profession: Certified senior pharmacy technician
Education: UW-Milwaukee
Political experience: Vice Chair of Dane County Equal Opportunities Commission
Other public service: Ran for City of Madison Alder District 14 in 2016, co-organizer of Act 10 protests while in high school, co-organizer of Madison Resistance March, co-organizer of Defend DACA Rally, was vocal and spoke in favor of Madison College’s new South Side campus.
Campaign website: www.votejoserea.com
Why are you the best candidate for the district?
I am the only candidate for District 5 that has experienced firsthand the struggles poverty puts on a hard working family living in Dane County. I have built relationships with other community leaders so I feel strongly I will be able to get things done for my constituents.
What is the greatest challenge facing the district and if elected, how would you address it? In what area do you think the county could improve?
We are dealing with a mental health epidemic, and I would work to have Dane County partner with local communities and UW to tackle this issue head on. We must invest in a comprehensive mental health plan that allows for anyone who needs care to receive it.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.