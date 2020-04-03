Election Q&A: Dane County Board District 5

José Eladio Rea

Age: 26

Profession: Certified senior pharmacy technician

Education: UW-Milwaukee

Political experience: Vice Chair of Dane County Equal Opportunities Commission

Other public service: Ran for City of Madison Alder District 14 in 2016, co-organizer of Act 10 protests while in high school, co-organizer of Madison Resistance March, co-organizer of Defend DACA Rally, was vocal and spoke in favor of Madison College’s new South Side campus.

Why are you the best candidate for the district?

I am the only candidate for District 5 that has experienced firsthand the struggles poverty puts on a hard working family living in Dane County. I have built relationships with other community leaders so I feel strongly I will be able to get things done for my constituents.

What is the greatest challenge facing the district and if elected, how would you address it? In what area do you think the county could improve?

We are dealing with a mental health epidemic, and I would work to have Dane County partner with local communities and UW to tackle this issue head on. We must invest in a comprehensive mental health plan that allows for anyone who needs care to receive it.

