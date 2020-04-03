Election Q&A: Dane County Board District 37

Kate McGinnity and Kris Breunig are running for the District 37 seat on the Dane County Board of Supervisors. Incumbent Bob Salov is not running for re-election. The election is April 7.
Kate McGinnity
Age: 61
Profession: Autism specialist and former special education teacher
Education: Bachelor of science and master of science degrees from UW-Madison; special education/behavioral disabilities
Political experience: Involved in community organizing through Cambridge Action
Other public service: Previously served on committees in Cambridge including PTO, (which included chairing the Membership and Wellness Committee); Cambridge School District task forces including the Wellness and Health Curriculum Review, Finance and Facilities Referendum Committee, and the Performing Arts Center Referendum Task Force; volunteer for Fair Housing Council and at the Dane County Women’s Jail
Campaign website: katefordane.com
Why are you the best candidate for the district?
An important piece of representing a community is being part of that community. I’ve been a part of District #37 for over 25 years and Dane County for over 40 years. I got married here, I built my business here, and I raised my family here. I’ve served this community for decades. As a former special education teacher in Wisconsin public schools, I’ve dedicated my career to advocating for people with disabilities. Now, I’m ready to take that advocacy to the Dane County Board, where I’ll fight every day to deliver results for District #37.
What is the greatest challenge facing the district and if elected, how would you address it?
Over the last few months – before the COVID-19 pandemic – I knocked on thousands of doors across District #37. The issue I heard about most was the lack of broadband access in District #37’s rural communities. As more students are attending school online and more constituents of District #37 are teleworking in the face of COVID-19, the need to address the digital divide for our rural and underserved communities is clearer than ever. I’ll partner with stakeholders – neighboring County Boards, state and federal entities, non-profits, and constituents – to close the digital divide in District #37 with increased grant funding and infrastructure.
In what area do you think the county could improve?
I'm hopeful about the Engage Dane initiative of the Dane County Board, which aims to engage and better serve our rural constituents and seniors and other underserved communities. I look forward to advocating to bolster this program and work to give District #37’s rural communities a voice on the Dane County Board.
Kris J. Breunig
Age: 46
Profession: U.S. Navy, retired, self-employed
Education: Marquette University, 2004, Bachelor of Science, Business (Organization and Leadership)
Political experience: Cambridge Village Board Trustee
Other public service: Personnel Committee Chair, Audit & Finance Committee, Joint Deerfield/Cambridge Law Enforcement Committee
Campaign website: www.Breunig4Dane.com
Why are you the best candidate for the district?
I retired from the U.S. Navy in 2014 after a long career serving as both an enlisted sailor and commissioned officer. In that capacity I learned temperance and empathy, but most importantly, leadership. I now serve on the Cambridge Board of Trustees. I care; so, I am compelled to continue serving District 37.
What is the greatest challenge facing the district and if elected, how would you address it?
Our most pressing issue is being able to pay for steadily increasing municipal and emergency services without being able to increase the levy limit beyond our rate of growth. If we cannot raise levy limits, we need to seriously consider merging services and costs with other local municipalities.
In what area do you think the county could improve?
I believe our county needs to plan for future housing throughout Dane County. These housing developments need to be entered into with careful consideration of the needs of the potential buyers and how that aligns into the communities’ strategic plan for growth, while also keeping a critical eye towards the future with regards to sustainability.
