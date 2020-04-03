Election Q&A: Dane County Board District 37

What is the greatest challenge facing the district and if elected, how would you address it?

Over the last few months – before the COVID-19 pandemic – I knocked on thousands of doors across District #37. The issue I heard about most was the lack of broadband access in District #37’s rural communities. As more students are attending school online and more constituents of District #37 are teleworking in the face of COVID-19, the need to address the digital divide for our rural and underserved communities is clearer than ever. I’ll partner with stakeholders – neighboring County Boards, state and federal entities, non-profits, and constituents – to close the digital divide in District #37 with increased grant funding and infrastructure.

In what area do you think the county could improve?

I'm hopeful about the Engage Dane initiative of the Dane County Board, which aims to engage and better serve our rural constituents and seniors and other underserved communities. I look forward to advocating to bolster this program and work to give District #37’s rural communities a voice on the Dane County Board.

Kris J. Breunig

Age: 46