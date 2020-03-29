Election Q&A: Dane County Board District 32

What is the greatest challenge facing the district and if elected, how would you address it?

While I would have previously said it’s the need to protect the environment, it is currently the COVID-19 pandemic. The county must fund all public health and health care efforts it undertakes at the level required to meet the challenge, and supplement the federal and state response to the economic fallout. This is an unprecedented challenge, and every part of government must work together to ensure that our most vulnerable are safely cared for; that everyone has access to health care, housing, and food; and that economic opportunity can continue when it is safe.

In what area do you think the county could improve?

The county has been actively preserving environmentally-sensitive land from development. As a quickly developing county, we must continue to do this, and incentivize sustainable and environmentally-friendly transportation infrastructure, allow development only where environmental impact is mitigated, and be sure that lake, river, and stream levels are managed responsibly to prevent flooding from more frequent large scale rain storms. The county should also work to convert all of its facilities and its fleet of vehicles to renewable and/or efficient energy sources.

