Election Q&A: Dane County Board District 31

Todd Kluever is challenging incumbent Jerry Bollig for the District 31 seat on the Dane County Board of Supervisors. The election is April 7.
Jerry Bollig
Age: 70
Profession: Retired governmental accountant
Education: Bachelor’s degree
Political experience: 18 years experience as an elected member of the Oregon Village Board, past Chairman of all three major committees, currently chair of Finance and Public Works, eight years experience as an elected member of the Dane County Board, chairman of Zoning Committee, member of Executive Committee, Airport Commission, Solid Waste Committee, Fair Board
Other public service: Honorable Discharge - US Army
Why are you the best candidate for the district?
I have spent 65 years as a resident of District 31. I had a 36-year-career as an accountant for Dane County. That experience familiarized me with the staff, accounting procedures and budgeting procedures of county government. I was elected to the Dane County Board in 2012 and have served as supervisor for eight years as a member and now chairman of the Zoning Committee. I have also served as an elected member of the Oregon Village Board for 18 years. My qualifications and experience allow me to continue to contribute at a high level as a member of the Dane County Board.
What is the greatest challenge facing the district and if elected, how would you address it?
The challenge of crafting budgets that spend and borrow within available revenues while providing for maintenance of existing services without spiking property taxes.
In what area do you think the county could improve?
The county should continue development of affordable public and senior housing by creating an affordable component when planning every compatible new project.
Todd Kluever
Age: 57
Profession: Retired Dane County Highway Crew Leader, current farmer
Education: Graduated Oregon Senior High 1981, Southwest Vo-Tech 1981
Political experience: First time political candidate
Other public service: Dane County fair superintendent, Dane County 4-H leader, Dane County Large Animal Sale past president, past vice president
Why am I the best candidate?
After 23 years with Dane County in the role of crew leader, I have been involved with the county from the very basic service levels. I have witnessed how the money is actually spent from a hands on approach, not from a ledger. I believe that I would be able to recognize and expose reasonable cost savings to assist the county in efficient spending.
I am a hands on person and would take the same approach to the county board. I intend to be involved and willing to do the research included in making the important decisions placed in front of the board.
What is the greatest challenge facing the district?
The greatest challenges facing the district currently may be the need for affordable housing for families.
I believe tax incentives should be looked at for building and home owners who provide affordable housing for low income families.
The economy has become an issue and we will need to make difficult decisions on county budget spending, and how every dollar is spent to insure we get the most value.
In what area do you think the county could improve?
One of the ways the county could improve is through transparency. People need to know in more detail of how the county operates and how decisions are made. The issue of eliminating of jobs from the county services and sent to outlying counties needs to be eliminated.
