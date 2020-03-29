Election Q&A: Dane County Board District 31

What is the greatest challenge facing the district and if elected, how would you address it?

The challenge of crafting budgets that spend and borrow within available revenues while providing for maintenance of existing services without spiking property taxes.

In what area do you think the county could improve?

The county should continue development of affordable public and senior housing by creating an affordable component when planning every compatible new project.

Todd Kluever

Age: 57

Profession: Retired Dane County Highway Crew Leader, current farmer

Education: Graduated Oregon Senior High 1981, Southwest Vo-Tech 1981

Political experience: First time political candidate

Other public service: Dane County fair superintendent, Dane County 4-H leader, Dane County Large Animal Sale past president, past vice president

Why am I the best candidate?