Election Q&A: Dane County Board District 26

Holly Hatcher and Kevin Cunningham are both seeking to represent District 26 on the Dane County Board of Supervisors. The seat was most recently held by former board chair Sharon Corrigan. The election is April 7.
Holly Hatcher
Age: 59
Profession: Registered nurse
Education: Associate degree in nursing, Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College
Political experience: Served as a delegate at the 2019 Wisconsin State Democratic Convention, currently serve on Dane County Democrats Executive board as 79th Assembly District Rep, volunteered with Dane Dem membership committee; participate in annual Wisconsin Nurses Association Nurses Day at the Capitol since 2015, includes organizing nurses to lobby state representatives
Public Service: Currently serve as a mentor for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dane County and have for eight years, represented UW Health by serving on the UWHC Magnet committee for three years, served as a UW Health delegate at the 2014 American Nurses Association Magnet conference in Dallas, served on Ambulatory Nursing Council at UW Health from 2016-2018; current member of American Nurses Association, Wisconsin Nurses Association, Friends of Pheasant Branch, Dane County Democrats
Campaign website: Holly for Dane County
Why are you the best candidate for the district?
I have been a public servant all of my working life. I am a nurse, a mother and grandmother. Family values are important to me. Helping others has always been my priority. As a nurse, I know how to advocate for our most vulnerable citizens. I know how to build trust. I understand how policies and funding impact the services we provide. My experience in public service will be a valuable asset on the county board. My priorities are to continue to work towards advancing our progressive values and making Dane County a safer, healthier community where all families can live and thrive. I am the true progressive candidate for our district.
What is the greatest challenge facing the district and if elected, how would you address it?
Protecting our lands and lakes, specifically flood mitigation. Dane County can continue to invest in strategies that reduce risk and improve preparedness in the event of future flash floods and high water events. The budget has four specific areas of new funding directly related to flooding: Maximizing Water Flow Management, Flood Recovery, Natural Mitigation, Improved Resiliency/Preparedness.
In what area do you think the county could improve?
I think that the county needs to continue to find ways to help struggling families and individuals to succeed, especially people of color. Addressing the housing, mental health and opportunity needs of those who are struggling not only helps ensure that they are able to contribute to our community, but also will reduce the numbers of people who repeatedly cycle through our social service and criminal justice systems.
Kevin Cunningham
Age: 42
Profession: Chemist
Education: Masters of chemistry
Political Experience: None
Other public service: U.S. Navy Corpsman, 1997-2001
Campaign website: kevinpcunningham.com
Why are you the best candidate for the district?
The knowledge and problem-solving skills I gained as a chemist will be applied to our several environmental concerns, including the PFAS and other chemical levels in the lakes. I have extensive experience collaborating with other people and groups from being in scouts, the Navy and graduate school as well as leading people and projects. Finally, I am eager to put my optimism, discipline and motivation to serving the people of Middleton.
What is the greatest challenge facing the district and if elected, how would you address it?
Stopping the F-35s so we can immediately prevent further contamination of the aquifer. Once stationed here they will also render roughly 1,000 residences permanently uninhabitable and will provide nothing to the local economy. This is the greatest challenge solely because it’s against the military but I would like the county to be able to put the permits they require for the new buildings to house the F-35s on hold so a proper environmental survey and decontamination of the area can be completed.
In what area do you think the county could improve?
Our mental health care definitely needs to improve to both give proper care to those who need it as well as increasing efficiency to speed up that care and save money to the county.
