Election Q&A: Dane County Board District 26

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Campaign website: Holly for Dane County

Why are you the best candidate for the district?

I have been a public servant all of my working life. I am a nurse, a mother and grandmother. Family values are important to me. Helping others has always been my priority. As a nurse, I know how to advocate for our most vulnerable citizens. I know how to build trust. I understand how policies and funding impact the services we provide. My experience in public service will be a valuable asset on the county board. My priorities are to continue to work towards advancing our progressive values and making Dane County a safer, healthier community where all families can live and thrive. I am the true progressive candidate for our district.

What is the greatest challenge facing the district and if elected, how would you address it?

Protecting our lands and lakes, specifically flood mitigation. Dane County can continue to invest in strategies that reduce risk and improve preparedness in the event of future flash floods and high water events. The budget has four specific areas of new funding directly related to flooding: Maximizing Water Flow Management, Flood Recovery, Natural Mitigation, Improved Resiliency/Preparedness.