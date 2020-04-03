Election Q&A: Dane County Board District 25

What is the greatest challenge facing the district and if elected, how would you address it?

My top priority right now is to do everything the county government can do to fight the COVID-19 coronavirus. After the first COVID-19 patient in Dane County was quarantined, the county board was briefed on the situation by the director of the county’s Public Health Department. As the pandemic grew, the county board approved a declaration of emergency and established procedures for holding county board meetings remotely using GoToMeeting. In the longer term, the county government will face budget challenges if sales tax revenue dramatically declines as a result of the COVID-19 shutdown.

In what area do you think the county could improve?

Right now, I am focused on COVID-19, but after we overcome this immediate crisis we will have to return to work on other issues. There are at least four areas where the county could improve: maintaining and improving our road network to accommodate Dane County’s growing population; eliminating racial disparities in our criminal justice system; removing algae-causing phosphorus pollution from our lakes; and preventing flooding such as we experienced in August 2018.

Dan Kieta

The candidate did not respond at the time of publication. He submitted information to the Wisconsin State Journal.

