Election Q&A: Dane County Board District 25

Incumbent Tim Kiefer faces challenger Dan Kieta for his District 25 set on the Dane County Board of Supervisors. The election is April 7.
Tim Kiefer
Age: 48
Profession: Attorney
Education: Bachelor of arts degree in history from UW-Madison, 1993; JD (law degree) from Harvard, 1998
Political experience: Served on the Dane County Board since 2012
Other public service: Dane County Assistant District Attorney, 2007-2011, previously served on the executive boards of the Dane County Democratic Party and the Dane County Bar Association
Campaign website: www.TimKiefer.com
Why are you the best candidate for the district?
In this time of crisis caused by the COVID-19 coronavirus, we need experienced leadership on the Dane County Board. I have served on the county board for the past eight years. Issues I have supported on county board include better highway maintenance and snowplowing, upgrading Schumacher Farm County Park, and protecting the environment. In addition to my work on county board, I practice law at Kiefer Law Office. I am a homeowner in the village of Waunakee.
What is the greatest challenge facing the district and if elected, how would you address it?
My top priority right now is to do everything the county government can do to fight the COVID-19 coronavirus. After the first COVID-19 patient in Dane County was quarantined, the county board was briefed on the situation by the director of the county’s Public Health Department. As the pandemic grew, the county board approved a declaration of emergency and established procedures for holding county board meetings remotely using GoToMeeting. In the longer term, the county government will face budget challenges if sales tax revenue dramatically declines as a result of the COVID-19 shutdown.
In what area do you think the county could improve?
Right now, I am focused on COVID-19, but after we overcome this immediate crisis we will have to return to work on other issues. There are at least four areas where the county could improve: maintaining and improving our road network to accommodate Dane County’s growing population; eliminating racial disparities in our criminal justice system; removing algae-causing phosphorus pollution from our lakes; and preventing flooding such as we experienced in August 2018.
Dan Kieta
The candidate did not respond at the time of publication. He submitted information to the Wisconsin State Journal.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.